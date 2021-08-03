Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bray Wyatt Chants Crash Bobby Lashley and Goldberg’s WWE Raw Segment

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday Night Raw opened up with a segment between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP and Goldberg. But while the promos seemed to confirm Lashley and the WWE Hall of Famer would be battling at SummerSlam in a few weeks, fans inside Chicago’s Allstate Arena seemed much more interested in something else. Loud chants of “We Want Wyatt!” rang throughout the arena, as fans voiced their frustration over WWE announcing Bray Wyatt’s release from the company this past weekend. Wyatt had a bit of history with one of the men in the ring at the time, given that he infamously dropped the Universal Championship to Goldberg back in early 2020.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Bray Wyatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Wwe Hall Of Famer#Summerslam#Allstate Arena#Skullsmedia Com#Gifskull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff reveals what Goldberg will do at SummerSlam

With the approach of SummerSlam, the h*ttest pay-per-view of the summer, great returns to WWE have been kicked off. After John Cena made an appearance on Money in the Bank ending a year's absence, Goldberg also returned to the TV screens to start a feud with Bobby Lashley. Not all...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made his surprise return on July 19 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw and confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after The All-Mighty got the better of Keith Lee, who had also marked his comeback. The WCW legend was last seen on WWE television back...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bully Ray takes a shot at Goldberg

One of the most sensational returns that WWE has wanted to give to its fans in the last week, after those of John Cena and Keith Lee, was that of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, former WCW ring star, who for years had quit struggling with wrestling, only to return to being tempted by the McMahon squad, signing new millionaire contracts every year.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 2

With just under three weeks until SummerSlam on August 21, WWE still has a lot of work to do when it comes to filling up the card. After Bobby Lashley refused his challenge for a Universal Championship match at the PPV, Goldberg made an appearance this week in an effort to change The All Mighty's mind.
WWEBleacher Report

Latest WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card Projection and Match Predictions

WWE SummerSlam will hit the grand stage of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 21 with a blockbuster main event pitting Roman Reigns against John Cena for the Universal Championship. That dream match headlines a card that also features Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Goldberg and Nikki...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Canceling Major WWE Appearance

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEPWMania

WWE Announces Rematch For Next Week’s RAW, Goldberg Scheduled

Next week’s WWE RAW will feature another non-title match between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. Monday’s RAW main event saw Flair defeat Nikki in a non-title bout. After the match, Flair and Nikki went back & forth on the mic until Nikki issued the challenge for a rematch on next week’s show, and Flair accepted. RAW went off the air after Flair shook hands with Nikki, but then hit her with a cheap shot and continued attacking her before standing tall in the middle of the ring.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/26 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Nikki A.S.H.’s championship celebration, Lashley’s response to Goldberg, Tag Team Championship match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Kevin Patrick, Sarah Schreiber. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and guest cohost Javier Machado of PWTorch.com to...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/26 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lashley responding to Goldberg, Nikki celebrates her Raw Title win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. -They opened with three minutes of highlights of Charlotte Flair winning the Raw Title at Money in the Bank, then Rhea Ripley challenging her on Raw ending with Nikki A.S.H. cashing in the MITB contract and capturing the title.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Thinks Goldberg Might Not Even Show Up On Monday Night RAW

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling. Goldberg made his return to WWE television on a previous episode of Monday Night RAW and immediately challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, much to the dismay of fans.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy