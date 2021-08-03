USDA Invests $15 Million in Klamath River Basin

KANSAS CITY — The spring wheat harvest of the northern Plains was expanding rapidly with the hot and dry conditions that wreaked havoc with crop yields and production prospects now speeding combines along. The US Department of Agriculture in its weekly Crop Progress report said the spring wheat crop was 17% harvested by Aug. 1 compared with 3% a week earlier and 8% as the recent five-year average for the date. The harvest was furthest along in South Dakota, where 53% of the crop was harvested by Aug. 1 compared with 37% as the 2016-20 average for the date. The North Dakota harvest was 6% completed at the beginning of the week compared with 4% as the average progress for the date. The harvest made great strides since the USDA Crop Progress report, and the rapid pace was expected to continue into the weekend and next week.