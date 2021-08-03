Cancel
Klamath County, OR

USDA Invests $15 Million in Klamath River Basin

By Josh Eldredge
mybasin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, August 2, 2021 —The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $15 million for a new drought pilot to assist agricultural producers impacted by worsening drought conditions to provide relief to impacted California and Oregon producers in the Klamath River Basin. The announcement comes as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture will travel to the state for events focused on drought and wildfire resiliency on Tuesday.

#River Basin#Water Management#Water Resources#Tribes#The Klamath Project#Farmers Gov#Nrcs#Risk Management Agency#Rma#Livestock Risk Protection#Drought Coordination Usda#Americans
