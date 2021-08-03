Cancel
Riverdale Showrunner Says Betty and Archie’s Story “Isn’t Over”

By Tom Kucher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re just a matter of days away from the midseason premiere of Riverdale, and it fans are already eager to see exactly what’s in store for their favorite characters. A lot of new romances and relationships have been brought to fruition thanks to the series’ five-year time jump — including a romantic and sexual bond between Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), who hooked up a few times earlier this season. The idea of “Barchie” finally becoming canon definitely set the Internet ablaze in the past, and according to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it isn’t quite done yet. When asked by TVLine if Betty and Archie’s dynamic will extend beyond a “booty call” (a line used in the series’ most recent episode), Aguirre-Sacasa reassured fans.

