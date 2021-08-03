Garth Brooks Addresses Fans After Nashville Concert Postponed By Storms

Garth Brooks addressed his fans days after his concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium was postponed due to strong storms in the area. Brooks was set to perform at his first stadium show in Nashville on Saturday (July 31) but intense storms initially caused a delay, causing fans to seek shelter. He had yet to take the stage, but Chris Young, Emmylou Harris and Trisha Yearwood had played a few songs prior to the halt, per WKRN.