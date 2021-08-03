Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool the Musical While Celebrating Last Day of Twitter Fleets

While Marvel fans are always eager to learn more about upcoming MCU movies (and now shows), probably the one project that’s provoked the most interest at this point in time is Deadpool 3. When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, there were some questions about whether the R-rated Ryan Reynolds-fronted franchise would carry over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that all Marvel adaptations would be unified under Marvel Studios. The existing X-Men franchise fell by the wayside, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige knew a keeper when he saw it, and subsequently announced that Deadpool would be integrated into the MCU and another sequel would be made.