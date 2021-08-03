Local briefs

Cancel
By Compiled by JI staff
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoxi on the Rocks will hold two open houses for potential investors to tour the historic site that’s planned to be the home of the nation’s first hydro-powered distillery and Connecticut’s first “libation library.” On Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 from noon to 5 p.m., free tours and product samples will be offered for individuals who want to learn more about the effort to restore and repurpose a historic paper mill on the Hockanum River Falls in East Hartford. Moxi on the Rocks, named for the blue heron that calls the river home, will feature a distillery, tasting room, and a retail location with Connecticut-made craft beverages. To register for a free Open House tour, visit facebook.com/moxiontherocks or to view a virtual investment prospectus and to invest, visit Mainvest.com/b/Moxi-on-the-Rocks-Hartford.

