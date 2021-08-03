Keokuk school fees explained
In the July 22 article “High school building addition discussed,” several fees were discussed after explaining an increase in food prices at the schools. The information was not printed correctly. The article stated certain fees would be reduced. There were two sets of fees. The reduced fees were for students on the reduced structure. For example, the high school text book fee is $75. For students on a reduced fee structure, the cost will be $45.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
