CMS axes hospital price transparency mandate from 2022 inpatient payment rule

By Rebecca Pifer
healthcaredive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a win for providers, CMS dropped a requirement that would have forced hospitals to disclose their contract terms with Medicare Advantage plans from its final inpatient pay rule for 2022 released Monday. The rule bumps payment for inpatient services by 2.5%, which will result in hospitals getting $2.3 billion...

