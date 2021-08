Overplucked brows and DIY skincare remedies taught us a thing or two about the fickleness of beauty trends. The lifecycle of a beauty hack, trend, or “it” product is a ruthless one. What’s in today can easily become a relic tomorrow. But part of what makes beauty fun in the first place is looking back at what used to be cool, even if it’s deemed completely cringe now. Hence, the millions of “I can’t believe we used to do this to our faces” posts on social media or the “How I Used to Do My Makeup” tag on YouTube. But as obvious as some of these beauty mistakes were —and let us call them what they are: mistakes— there was once a time when even the most outrageous rituals had a place in our routine.