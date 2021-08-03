Cancel
Soccer

Matt Buckler: Finding Olympic basketball wasn't easy

 Aug. 3

Aug. 3—NBC is so much a part of the Olympics that there's probably a peacock tattooed on the Olympic torch. The network has devoted a zillion hours to Olympic coverage, using almost all the channels at its disposal to bring us every Olympic moment. The network even told us what Katie Ledecky had for breakfast before she won the 1,500 meters. It has covered the Olympics the way a hairpiece covers a bald spot.

