McDonald’s Will Require All Workers And Customers To Wear Masks, Vaccinated Or Not

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
Fast food chain McDonald’s is requiring all its staff and customers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to resume wearing masks in its restaurants in areas deemed high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The company first announced its new rules in an internal memo to franchisees and workers, CNBC reported. The rules, which went into effect Monday, follow updated guidance last week from the CDC, which recommended fully-vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors to prevent the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus.

McDonald’s told the Daily Caller News Foundation the change in policy was due to the CDC’s updated guidance, and said the company was following the science in making its decision.

Several other major chains have updated their mask policy following the CDC’s new guidance. Retail giant Target announced Monday it would require face coverings for all its workers regardless of vaccine status in stores in high risk areas, while Home Depot said Monday its workers in all of its stores would need to be masked going forward.

Other large companies have imposed vaccine mandates on workers, with Walmart issuing a vaccine mandate for all its corporate employees Friday. Major tech companies Google, Uber and Facebook issued mandates last week requiring all workers to be vaccinated before they can return to the office.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

