Final artwork in series of 99 to be unveiled Saturday

Local artist David George will debut his 99th — and final — piece of a series he began more than a year ago on Saturday at Dave and Pauli's Art Emporium.

"This is unlike anything we've ever had in here before, and it's a great reason to have a show," said David Aft, owner/operator of the art emporium, which is at 218 N. Hamilton St. "It's a symphonic view into (George's) mind, and it'll be spectacular."

Artists "help us see things that aren't there," Aft said. "You see something through their eyes, and we're seeing (art) through David's eyes" with these pieces.

The project — titled "99 Problems but Avalee Ain't One, A Color Extravaganza" because George gave an initial sketch to his friend, Avalee Delay — began in May 2020 with that initial sketch, George said.

"She was about to have a baby, and she's very into pinks, teals and bright yellows," which dominated the initial sketch, so "I gave it to her as a gift."

With 99 pages remaining in his sketch book, he decided to play with color schemes he'd never employed previously, he said.

"I wanted to learn a whole lot about color, and I did."

"This was experimental, because I thought I knew which colors clashed — and which did not — but I learned through this (project) that all colors can work together under the right context," he said. "I wanted to see what failed, but I don't think anything did."

He also improved as an artist during the course of the project, he said.

"I got better with technique, line control," etc.

George had never done a series of works like this before, and often with series of art, pieces can "start to look the same," but that's not the case with "99 Problems but Avalee Ain't One, A Color Extravaganza," Aft said. "I found something new each time."

As George began posting early pieces to social media, they quickly gained a following, and "I fed off their energy," George said. "I've made so many new friends through this and rekindled old friendships."

And each person seems to have a different favorite piece, he said.

"I've started to see my art in a different way, because they see it differently than how I see it."

George's personal favorite is his 86th sketch.

"It spoke out to me after I did it, and I absolutely loved it," he said. "It just makes me happy."

The pieces in this series are "evocative," bringing to mind different memories for different people, and "there's an element of abstraction, but abstraction connotes randomness, and these are anything but random," Aft said. "If anything, there's a preordination about them."

George's inspiration varied, with one piece inspired by ingredients in a borscht his friend was cooking, another by Halloween, and another by a flower garden he walked past, he said. In other cases, there was no direct genesis, other than his subconscious.

"I always start with the drawing — the pen work — and that's meditative," he said. "I don't think much about that, but then the colors, I put a lot of thought into."

"In the past, I rarely used bright colors — I like earthy, subdued tones — but I turned that on its head with this project," he said. "Now, I'm going hard into bright florals and putting those together with the earthy aspects."

The pieces are effective individually, as well as "in lines of four, arrangements of 16, as" a series, Aft said. When taken in totality, "99 Problems but Avalee Ain't One, A Color Extravaganza" is an art installation "as large as a semi-truck."

Music and refreshments will be part of Saturday's event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. George's creations will also be for sale Saturday, and this is the art emporium's first show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

"This place has always been at its best when we have shows and openings, (so) we're thrilled to have people back here," Aft said. "This place is all about art, and we want to celebrate art."

Art "has always reflected the times, and this (series) is an (example) of that," Aft added. "It's so engaging, and there's (a lot of) craft in this work."

George began to take art more seriously when he was a student at Dalton High School, and he focused on black-and-white sketches, not adding color until college.

"At some point, the colors and drawings became inseparable," he said. "I can't imagine doing only a black-and-white sketch, now, because it would feel unfinished."

While that would feel unfinished, there's nothing unfinished about "99 Problems but Avalee Ain't One, A Color Extravaganza" in George's estimation.

"It feels complete," he said. "I don't feel anything is lacking, and I'm very pleased with the whole project."