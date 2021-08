Generalized zero-shot learning (GZSL) has achieved significant progress, with many efforts dedicated to overcoming the problems of visual-semantic domain gap and seen-unseen bias. However, most existing methods directly use feature extraction models trained on ImageNet alone, ignoring the cross-dataset bias between ImageNet and GZSL benchmarks. Such a bias inevitably results in poor-quality visual features for GZSL tasks, which potentially limits the recognition performance on both seen and unseen classes. In this paper, we propose a simple yet effective GZSL method, termed feature refinement for generalized zero-shot learning (FREE), to tackle the above problem. FREE employs a feature refinement (FR) module that incorporates \textit{semantic$\rightarrow$visual} mapping into a unified generative model to refine the visual features of seen and unseen class samples. Furthermore, we propose a self-adaptive margin center loss (SAMC-loss) that cooperates with a semantic cycle-consistency loss to guide FR to learn class- and semantically-relevant representations, and concatenate the features in FR to extract the fully refined features. Extensive experiments on five benchmark datasets demonstrate the significant performance gain of FREE over its baseline and current state-of-the-art methods. Our codes are available at this https URL .