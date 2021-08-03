'Men at Work' singer Colin Hay, talks new cover album ahead of Ridgefield show

For four decades, singer-songwriter Colin Hay has made a name in pop culture as both an accomplished solo musician and the vocalist for the hit 80s band, Men at Work. The aforementioned group’s 1981 hit “Down Under” shaped the music video landscape with its play on MTV and helped the group reach stratospheric heights, including a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. However, when Men at Work parted ways in 1986, Hay continued to write and perform, putting 13 studio albums under his belt since 1987.