Nike LeBron 9s Are Reportedly Returning This Fall

Given the fact that the app in question is the cause of anxiety, hatred, and emptiness, It’s pretty god damn brazen for Nike to celebrate SNKRS Day each August in Europe. Nike has been rubbing Ls in our face for a long, long time, but when they started dropping exclusive colorways for the region in celebration of their app, people were quick to call out the absurdity of it all. The rarely-seen “Got ‘Em” phrase plastered all over the pairs and their unlikelihood of actually getting them is comical. Alas, the releases have been successful — in the aftermarket, at least — given the added level of rarity due to its regional release. Having just revealed the official images for this year’s Air Jordan Low, another addition to the 2021 collection has appeared, with the Nike Air Huarache “SNKRS Day” the next to pop up.