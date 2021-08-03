New business models coming to North Fort Smith, area to undergo feasibility study

Geospatial: The word evokes images of space and science and high technology. While there is a link, geospatial is really just any data that is related to or correlated with a geographic location. Today’s geospatial technology measures down to sub-centimeter accuracy using precision laser instruments. With the advent of photography in the 1800s, photographs from hot air balloons offered relative information about a landscape or the movement of militaries. Going back to the beginning of our country, surveyors measured and mapped the land to prepare for expansion, document land ownership, and prepare for infrastructure improvements.