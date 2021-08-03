Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

New business models coming to North Fort Smith, area to undergo feasibility study

 3 days ago

Aug. 3—A six-month feasibility study in the north part of Fort Smith will bring micro-freight hubs and new business models to the city. Microhubs provide a centralized pick-up and drop-off location for goods and services that can be used by retailers, consumers and various delivery providers, said Reese Brewer, director for Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization Fort Smith.

