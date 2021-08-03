Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Publisher Correction: Origin and hydrodynamics of xylem sap in tree stems, and relationship to root uptake of soil water

By Yasunori Mahara
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87397-3, published online 16 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in Equation 1, where the square root was incorrectly captured in the denominator “\(\surd \pi \left( {Dt} \right)^{1/2}\)”. $$ \frac{{C\left( {x,t} \right)}}{{ C_{0} }} = \frac{{v\exp\left( - \frac{{\left( {tv -...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xylem#Sap#Scientific Reports#Kamitomioka#The University Of Tokyo#Criepi#Utsunomiya University#Shioya#329 2441#Japan Jyunichi Ohshima#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
EngineeringNature.com

Publisher Correction: Programming nonreciprocity and reversibility in multistable mechanical metamaterials

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23690-z, published online 8 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1c, in which two single-headed arrows were inadvertently illustrated as double-sided arrows. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations.
JapanNature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantitative evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 inactivation using a deep ultraviolet light-emitting diode

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84592-0, published online 03 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Graduate School of Technology, Industrial and Social Sciences, Tokushima University, 2-1 Minami-Josanjima, Tokushima, Tokushima 770-8506, Japan’. The correct affiliation is listed below:
WildlifeNature.com

Publisher Correction: Silica nanoparticles as pesticide against insects of different feeding types and their non-target attraction of predators

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93518-9, published online 14 July 2021. In the original version of this Article Ahmed F. Thabet and Hessien A. Boraei were incorrectly affiliated with ‘The Kyushu University Museum, Fukuoka, Japan’. The correct affiliations are listed below. Affiliation 1:. Economic Entomology Department, Faculty of Agriculture, Kafrelsheikh University,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The origin of hysteresis and memory of two-phase flow in disordered media

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-020-00492-1, published online 4 December 2020. The Supplementary Information (Supp. Note 3) was amended to replace a minus sign with a plus in Eq. (21). This affects the expression of the effective width \(w_e\) in Eq. (22), also appearing as Eq. (7) in the article’s Methods. The amended Supplementary Information (SI) includes the corrected equations and a short analysis demonstrating that the snap-off in drainage occurs at the critical external head \(H_c\), in agreement with our simulations. The Methods in the main article was corrected in a similar manner; also, the linear approximation in Eq. (6) was replaced by the exact solution. Below we provide a detailed list of changes to Supplementary Information and main article Methods (by order of appearance):
AgricultureNature.com

Influence of coal gangue mulching with various thicknesses and particle sizes on soil water characteristics

Water availability seriously affects vegetation restoration in arid mining areas, and mulching is an effective way to improve soil water conditions. Coal gangue occupies large swathes of land resources, resulting in ecological fragility and various environmental problems. Despite coal gangue having mineral elements similar to those in soil, its potential function as a mulch for soil water conservation has been unclear. Herein, mulching on the surfaces of soil columns with 30 cm height and 15 cm inner diameter was conducted using coal gangue with four particle size ranges (0–0.5, 0.5–1, 1–2, and 2–4 cm) and four thicknesses (4, 8, 12, and 16 cm) under laboratory conditions to investigate water infiltration and evaporation under different conditions. The cumulative infiltration of the treatments with mulching thicknesses of 4 cm (T1), 8 cm (T2), 12 cm (T3), and 16 cm (T4) was 16.1%, 22.9%, 28.6%, and 41.6% greater than that of the control, respectively. The cumulative evaporation of the treatments with particle size ranges of 0–0.5 cm (P1), 0.5–1 cm (P2), 1–2 cm (P3), and 2–4 cm (P4) was 6.5%, 28.6%, 22.9%, and 18.6% lower than the control, respectively. Overall, to enhance the soil water storage capacity in mining areas, the results suggest that coal gangue mulching with a thickness of 8–16 cm and particle size range of 0.5–2 cm is suitable.
Public HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Cause analysis of PM pollution during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nanning, China

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90617-5, published online 27 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1 and the accompanying table legend. The Table headings indicating the light absorption coefficients σabs were incomplete and omitted the term (Mm−1). The correct and incorrect headings appear below. Incorrect:
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Publisher Correction: Analysis of the possible cytogenetic mechanism for overcoming hybrid lethality in an interspecific cross between Nicotiana suaveolens and Nicotiana tabacum

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the placement of sample names was incorrect for “Lethal seedlings” and “Viable seedlings”. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Present address: Division of Evolutionary Genetics, National Institute of Genetics, Shizuoka, Japan. Present address: Department of Genetics, The...
Public HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: The risk of fibromyalgia in patients with iron deficiency anemia: a nationwide population‑based cohort study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89842-9, published online 18 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 5 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Laboratory Medicine, Mackay Medical College, Taipei City, Taiwan’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Laboratory Medicine, MacKay Memorial Hospital,...
ScienceNature.com

Non-invasive hydrodynamic imaging in plant roots at cellular resolution

A key impediment to studying water-related mechanisms in plants is the inability to non-invasively image water fluxes in cells at high temporal and spatial resolution. Here, we report that Raman microspectroscopy, complemented by hydrodynamic modelling, can achieve this goal - monitoring hydrodynamics within living root tissues at cell- and sub-second-scale resolutions. Raman imaging of water-transporting xylem vessels in Arabidopsis thaliana mutant roots reveals faster xylem water transport in endodermal diffusion barrier mutants. Furthermore, transverse line scans across the root suggest water transported via the root xylem does not re-enter outer root tissues nor the surrounding soil when en-route to shoot tissues if endodermal diffusion barriers are intact, thereby separating ‘two water worlds’.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: High-temporal-resolution quasideterministic dynamics of granular stick-slip

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82581-x, published online 03 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Additionally, in the Experimental results section, under the subheading ‘Isotropic compression collapses’,. “In typical isotropic compression tests performed on real granular materials under fully drained conditions, one expects a continuous increase in...
Mental HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Primitive visual channels have a causal role in cognitive transfer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88271-y, published online 22 April 2021. In the original version of this article Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh. Affiliations.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Altered endothelial dysfunction-related miRs in plasma from ME/CFS patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89834-9, published online 19 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 5 was incorrectly given as ‘Centro de Estatística e Aplicações, Universidade de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below. ‘CEAUL - Centro de Estatística e Aplicações da Universidade de...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New streamlined approach for high-coverage genome sequencing of single yeast cells

A single cell can reveal much about the biological world through genomic sequencing. Scientists can compare a single, isolated cell to other samples, analyzing the differences and similarities to better understand how the organisms originated and evolved -; or even to discover entirely new species. However, despite the rapid development...
WildlifeNIH Director's Blog

Aug 18 Webinar: Finding Data for your Research Organism: Plants and RNA-Seq data

Join us on August 18, 2021 at 12PM eastern time for the second webinar on finding data for your non-model research organism. In this webinar, you will learn how to use NCBI’s web resources to get data for a plant species, the black cottonwood. You will see how to find, access, and analyze gene and sequence data from Datasets and other NCBI web resources, as well as sample metadata and gene expression RNA-Seq data from SRA and the SRA Run Selector. You will also see an example that highlights how to use and analyze these data in a typical workflow set up in a Jupyter notebook that uses the NCBI next-gen aligner Magic-BLAST to get relative gene expression levels across samples.
PhysicsPhys.org

Understanding the ionisation of proton-impacted helium

Advanced mathematical analysis of the ionization of a helium atom by an impacting proton has revealed where discrepancies arise between experiments and existing theoretical calculations of the process. When an atom is impacted by a fast-moving proton, one of its orbiting electrons may be knocked away, leaving behind a positively-charged...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SMC protein complex plays a decisive role in the dynamics of holocentromeres

Monocentromeres are typical for the chromosomes of most animals and plants. The centromere is necessary for the transport of the chromosomes and represents the connection point between the chromatids. This is how the classic X-shape of the chromosome is formed. However, in an estimated 350,000 species, including butterflies, nematodes and some plants, the centromeres are distributed along the entire length of the chromosome. For this reason, they are called holocentromeres. A research team at the IPK Leibniz Institute has now used modelling to investigate how the centromere changes dynamically in the course of a cell division in these species. The results have now been published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research.
CancerNature.com

Multifaceted mechanisms mediating cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis

The cyst(e)ine/glutathione (GSH)/glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) axis is the most frequently targeted pathway to trigger the ferroptosis cascade and suppress tumor growth. Two recent studies present additional mechanisms underlying cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis apart from impaired GSH synthesis. Ferroptosis is an iron-dependent cell-death modality driven by aberrant accumulation of peroxidized polyunsaturated...
SciencePhys.org

Nitrogen inputs in the ancient ocean

It was long assumed that cyanobacteria were mainly responsible for fixing nitrogen on early Earth, thus making nitrogen available to the biosphere. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen, Germany, now show that purple sulfur bacteria could have contributed substantially to nitrogen fixation under the conditions prevailing in the Proterozoic ocean.
Health ServicesNature.com

Author Correction: Ambulatory cataract surgery centre without perioperative anaesthesia care: a prospective cohort study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87926-0, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading ‘Data collection’,. “With the maximum score being 6, satisfaction is considered high for a score above 5.418.”. “With the maximum score being 6,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy