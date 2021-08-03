COMMENTARY: It's time to abolish Minnesota’s estate tax

Taxes are incentives. Much public policy is based on this insight. If we tax something, like carbon emissions or cigarettes, it is because we want people to emit less CO2 or smoke less. But policymakers who support such policy all too often dump this logic when it comes to taxes on incomes. Many of the same policymakers who view taxes on CO2 as disincentives, argue that we can impose or raise taxes on labor or investment income and that people will simply go on working and investing just the same.