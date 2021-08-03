Cancel
Public Health

Marion shares covid, masking guidance

 6 days ago

MARION — In light of the increasing risk posed by the covid delta variant, Town Administrator James McGrail, Public Health Director Lori Desmarais and the Marion Board of Health issued safety guidance and recommendations in an email to residents on Aug. 2. The town also shared Centers for Disease Control...

Community Policy