US hammer thrower Gwen Berry entered the Olympic stadium with a gesture of protest on Tuesday, raising her fist twice.“It was the same thing: social injustice, racial injustice,” the athlete later explained to reporters. “I’m just here to represent. I know a lot of people like me, a lot of athletes like me, a lot of people are scared to succeed, a lot of people are scared to speak out. So as long as I can represent those people, I’m fine.”This is not Ms Berry’s first protest. At the track and field tryouts in June, she turned away from...