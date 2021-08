Did you know that there are fourteen different places to get ice cream in the Grand Haven area? You can find traditional ice cream treats such as soft-serve cones, dozens of hard-serve flavors, as well as shakes, malts, and sundaes. Some locations offer special ice cream treats such as flurries, floats, frozen custard, or frozen yogurt. You might even find some regular food items such as hot dogs, French fries, and sodas, or other sweet treats like candy and fudge.