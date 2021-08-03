Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Karim Rashid Reimagines Appliance Design With the KUSTOM Refrigerator

By Vy Yang
Design Milk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest collaboration by Karim Rashid is just way too cool – literally! The designer partnered with Haier to create the award-winning KUSTOM refrigerator to bring you a new way of looking at this ubiquitous kitchen appliance. Instead of the typical hunk of stainless steel you’re used to seeing, the KUSTOM fridge features a front panel that can be tailored to fit any kitchen design and aesthetic. You can choose from different fabrics, leather and wood, and you can switch the panels out if/when your style changes. The panels also have curved handles instead of the typical protruding handles, completing the modernized, fun look.

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Appliance#Haier#Kustom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
ApparelDesign Milk

Adidas Eyewear “Barely There” 3D Printed 3D CMPT Sunglasses

Sportswear brand adidas’s investment in the realm of material science has resulted in some of the most exciting and innovative products over the last few years, most notably in the exploration of the reuse of recycled oceanic plastic waste and also utilizing 3D printing and robotics to realize novel footwear. Similarly the brand has recently announced the development of new methods to manufacture sports eyewear using 3D printing, resulting in extremely lightweight, yet durable adidas 3D CMPT sunglasses fit for professional and consumer athletes seeking a “barely there” fit.
Interior Designcountryliving.com

10 ways to introduce print and pattern into your home

Whether you're a laidback minimalist, or a fearlessly bold decorator, print and pattern can have a place in any home. If you err on the side of caution, white-on-white print and pattern can add depth and texture to a neutral room, whilst large-scale, dramatic motifs can add opulence and playfulness.
Home & Gardenthezoereport.com

Christie Brinkley Put The Chicest Spin On 2021’s Favorite Kitchen Cabinet Trend

Christie Brinkley may be well known for her modeling career, but the 67-year-old model has plenty of other tricks up her sleeve. Yes, that includes a résumé filled with impressive acting and entrepreneurial roles — but what you may not know is that Brinkley has serious skills in another surprising arena as well: interior design. While she may not be an actual designer, per se, one look at her impeccable Hamptons home will tell you that she truly has an eye for style and detail. And nowhere is that more evident than in Brinkley’s beautiful kitchen.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This Amazon Mirror Is Giving Us Serious West Elm Vibes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you weren’t already aware of one of our fave lesser-known Amazon homeware brands, it’s an absolute must that you finally get them on your radar. Let us introduce you to Harmati, the...
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Trendy Home Brand Has Gorgeous Rattan Decor — Starting at $6.99

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If there were an official rattan fan club (there’s not, I checked), I’d be in very good standing to become its president — my love for all things woven is above and beyond. You know what else I love though? Finding budget-friendly rattan furniture and decor, an admittedly tough feat. That’s where H&M Home comes in.
Technologyvideomaker.com

Blackmagic Design reimagines the HyperDeck Studio

The HyperDeck Studio line has been very successful for Blackmagic Design. However, according to Blackmagic, it’s time for an update. Having reached the limit with software updates, Blackmagic recently announced four new powerful models in a fully redesigned HyperDeck Studio line. The updated line consists of the new HyperDeck Studio...
Home & Gardenluxurylaunches.com

A new genre of luxury? Not a Birkin or Rolex, the ultra-rich Singaporeans are splurging almost $30,000 on a single house plant

In many parts of the world, travel has resumed but not Singapore. The Singaporeans are going green, not with envy, but by cultivating gardening as a popular pandemic pastime. Since they spend more time indoors, save on travel expenses, Singaporeans have taken to growing things at home. Plants are now the last word in luxury as the ultra-rich think nothing of splurging anything from a few hundred dollars to five-figure sums on rare and sought-after varieties. Peter Cheok, sales & marketing director of Far East Flora, explained the trend, “We noticed a sharp uptrend in gardening since the start of 2020 (beginning of Circuit Breaker); it has sparked a renewed interest in home gardening and plants as more people were staying indoors. This also piqued the interest in special and rare plants that were not commonly available in the market.”
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Scenery-Watching Eyewear Collections

Snow Peak works in collaboration with JINS on a new collection of eyewear designs that are made specifically to "enjoy scenery." This collaboration marks the first time that the duo join forces, with the mission of making sunglasses a more popular option for the Japanese outdoor industry. The root of...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Minimal Modular Drawer Organizers

The Toko drawer organizer is minimal in design. Inspired by modern furniture, Toko adapts the different drawer sizes to work in any space. In addition, the organizer is customizable with clean lines and geometric shapes to easily add awkwardly shaped or bulky accessories into the slots. Designed by the husband...
RetailPosted by
The Kitchn

The 6 Most Popular Kitchen Trends, According to Instagram

When it comes to dreamy decor, social media knows a thing or two. In particular, Instagram. The platform is a visual hub of inspiration, showcasing everything needed to inspire your next home reno project. If you’re looking to give your kitchen an update this year, Wren Kitchens, Europe’s number one...
Lifestylemanofmany.com

Zwilling’s Enfinigy Range of Kitchen Electrics Raises the Bar on Design and Performance

Best known as the long-running (as in 290 years and counting) brand behind some of the world’s best cutlery, Germany’s Zwilling have proven themselves no less adept at a host of peripheral categories. From high-grade cookware to vacuum-sealed storage sets to glassware and more, this company continues to perfect the art of modern culinary living. That theme certainly continues with their latest line of kitchen electrics, aka Enfinigy. Now available in the brand new colour of matte black, these everyday essentials combine German engineering and innovation with a sleek design language to crank up the dial on performance and style alike. They also come backed by some of the longest warranties in the industry, whereas Zwilling products are nothing if not dependable.
Interior DesignHypebae

Stussy x Tekla's Collaboration Is for the Beach and Your Bedroom

Stussy has tapped Copenhagen-based home label Tekla to design a collection of co-branded items for the home and beach. “[Stussy is] a label that grew during times where shifts that are now framing the contemporary popular cultures were taking place, shaped by youth movements and its community,” Tekla’s founder Charlie Hedin speaks of the collaboration. “Closely tied to the ocean, the brand’s values are very much in line with what Tekla stands for as well.”
Home & GardenDesign Milk

Vipp Highlights the Beauty of Jura Stone + Oak Wood in Its New V2 Kitchen

Ten years ago, Denmark-based Vipp launched its first kitchen, the iconic black steel V1. With the launch of the new V2 Kitchen, it brings a new palette of materials onboard: Jura marble, a fine grained limestone from Germany’s Alp region, and dark oak, all locally sourced in Europe. The combination of these high-quality materials transforms the Danish kitchen design by taking on a Japanese aesthetic, one that values simplicity and refinement.
Home & GardenELLE DECOR

10 Best Macramé Decor for a Chilled-Out Home Vibe

Macramé, a centuries-old knotting style that was previously a hallmark of 1970s-era decor, has re-emerged as the textile du jour for the modern home. Its comforting cotton texture and intricate patterns within each design allow them to blend into the layout of a room while also adding softness and warmth. Here are 10 ready-made macramé wall hangings that we're coveting right now.
Interior DesignDezeen

Very Simple Kitchen by Riccardo Randi

Dezeen Showroom: Italian designer Riccardo Randi has launched Very Simple Kitchen, a modular and colourful metal kitchen that can be customised via an online tool. Very Simple Kitchen consists of freestanding stainless steel modules – including drawers, shelves, sinks, ovens, hobs and dishwashers – that can be tailored to fit any space.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Style splash: 11 cool kitchen updates to shop now

Whether it’s stealing space in the kitchen with clever storage solutions, making modest mealtimes that much more memorable, or splashing out on an A-list appliance, now’s the perfect time to tart up a tired looking kitchen. Not only will it brighten up breakfast and tea-time – after all, we’re talking...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

MANU Atelier x ROTATE Team Up To Design Heels and Boots

Danish fashion label ROTATE and accessories brand MANU Atelier have joined forces to design a collection of heels and boots. Arriving in five styles total, the capsule is ideal for completing post-lockdown outfits. ”We have always admired each other’s work and loved Jeannette and Thora’s aesthetics as well as their...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

A Neon Lighting Collection Inspired by Otherworldly Concepts

Latvian designer Dace Sũna’s collection of sculptural, neon lights is inspired by a number of special concepts, all of them seemingly separate but are actually divinely connected. A background in interior design with a BFA from FIT NYC and an interest in spatial, dimensional and light connection, Sũna looks to that intersection where science and art meet to inform her works.
Designdesignboom.com

golucci embeds wooden box café into the concrete urban fabric of shanghai

Golucci interior architects has completed the yijian café taking shape as a simple wooden box embedded in shanghai’s chaotic concrete urban fabric. the simple and clean design makes use of the limited space to accommodate the different functions, while letting the minimal interior encourage emotional interaction among users. drawing influence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy