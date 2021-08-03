Karim Rashid Reimagines Appliance Design With the KUSTOM Refrigerator
The latest collaboration by Karim Rashid is just way too cool – literally! The designer partnered with Haier to create the award-winning KUSTOM refrigerator to bring you a new way of looking at this ubiquitous kitchen appliance. Instead of the typical hunk of stainless steel you’re used to seeing, the KUSTOM fridge features a front panel that can be tailored to fit any kitchen design and aesthetic. You can choose from different fabrics, leather and wood, and you can switch the panels out if/when your style changes. The panels also have curved handles instead of the typical protruding handles, completing the modernized, fun look.design-milk.com
Comments / 0