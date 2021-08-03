Karim Rashid Reimagines Appliance Design With the KUSTOM Refrigerator

In many parts of the world, travel has resumed but not Singapore. The Singaporeans are going green, not with envy, but by cultivating gardening as a popular pandemic pastime. Since they spend more time indoors, save on travel expenses, Singaporeans have taken to growing things at home. Plants are now the last word in luxury as the ultra-rich think nothing of splurging anything from a few hundred dollars to five-figure sums on rare and sought-after varieties. Peter Cheok, sales & marketing director of Far East Flora, explained the trend, “We noticed a sharp uptrend in gardening since the start of 2020 (beginning of Circuit Breaker); it has sparked a renewed interest in home gardening and plants as more people were staying indoors. This also piqued the interest in special and rare plants that were not commonly available in the market.”