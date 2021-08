Hans Moleman, a character on The Simpsons who has been appearing since the second season, turns 100 years old today, according to his canonical age in-story. Well, maybe. In one episode, the character's license can be seen clearly, and his birthdate is listed as August 2, 1921. Later, though, he would claim that he was only 31 years old, and that a life of hard drinking had made him look elderly and feeble. Named Hans Moleman by the writers after the first time he was brought back, the character had originally been written into the screenplay of "Principal Charming," his first appearance, simply as "Kindly Old Gent."