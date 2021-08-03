Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Day 12: What to watch Tuesday night, Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Wrcbtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach day of the Tokyo Games, NBC Olympics will provide a rundown of the biggest athletes and the biggest events to watch across a variety of sports. Every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, and many can also be seen on the television networks of NBC. For even more events, visit the Olympic schedule page to find listings for specific sports or TV networks.

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordyn Barratt
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Emma Coburn
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Inbee Park#Nbc Olympics#Nbc Sports#Nbc Live Stream#Kasumigaseki Country Club#Americans#Women S Pga Championship#Kia#The U S Olympic Trials#Men S 800m Final#Men#Cnbc#Et Tv Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
SportsWrcbtv.com

Track & Field Day 9: Felix wins 11th medal with 4x400m gold

The penultimate Day 9 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics was Saturday in Japan, and aside from one road race included only an evening session, therefore Saturday morning stateside. There were finals in the men's and women's 4x400m relays, women's marathon, women's high jump, men's 1500m, women's 10,000m...
SportsWrcbtv.com

Track and field in review: Felix wins medal No. 11, 400m hurdles records obliterated

Men's 10,000m: Twenty-one-year-old Selemon Barega, the 2019 world silver medalist, held off world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to return Ethiopia atop the podium for the first time since the back-to-back eras of Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, who together took home four straight Olympic golds for the East African nation from 1996 to 2012.
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
Houston, TXNBC Sports

Simone Biles Makes Stop at Houston Texans Training Camp Upon Return from Tokyo

After winning two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles returned to the states — but couldn’t stay away from the sporting world for too long. On Friday morning, Biles posted several Instagram stories from the Houston Texans training camp, where her boyfriend Jonathan Owens is preparing for the upcoming NFL season.
Athens, TNWrcbtv.com

Felix steers star-studded relay to gold, surpassing Lewis with 11th medal

In a story fit for Hollywood, five-time Olympian Allyson Felix concluded her illustrious Olympic career Saturday in Tokyo by propelling a dream-team United States women's 4x400m relay squad to its seventh straight gold, claiming her 11th medal to surpass Carl Lewis as the most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete of all time.
Socceruticaphoenix.net

Olympic soccer games today: All the action from men’s &

The medal matchups are set in both the men’s and women’s Olympic soccer tournaments and they’re taking place between Thursday and Saturday. The bronze-medal match takes place the day before the gold-medal match in each tournament with the women kicking things off on Thursday with a compelling USA vs. Australia matchup that assigned the third spot on the podium. Sweden and Canada face off for the gold on Friday.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...

Comments / 0

Community Policy