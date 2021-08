The smoke has arrived as anticipated, and northern California will have poor air quality through at least Saturday. There will be haze and smoke on Sunday, but it should be a little better than before in the valley. The unsettled weather from yesterday has exited California and we are left with seasonably hot and very smoky weather as all of our regional fires continue to burn. Air quality for most areas will be unhealthy or worse, and you will want to limit your time outdoors. Tonight will be smoky with clear sky above and seasonably mild with lows from the 40s and 50s in the mountains to the 60s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be smoky and hot with highs ranging from 80s in the mountains to 100s in the valley.