Naperville, masks for government buildings
After consulting with health authorities and reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) latest masking guidance, the city government of Naperville will reinstate the use of face coverings for all visitors to government buildings which was set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 3. Participants in board and Commission meetings, as well as those who are using public meeting rooms, will be permitted to remove their face coverings once seated if they are vaccinated and maintain six feet of social distance from other participants.thevoice.us
