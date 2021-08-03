Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

Naperville, masks for government buildings

By admin
Posted by 
The Voice
The Voice
 3 days ago

After consulting with health authorities and reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) latest masking guidance, the city government of Naperville will reinstate the use of face coverings for all visitors to government buildings which was set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 3. Participants in board and Commission meetings, as well as those who are using public meeting rooms, will be permitted to remove their face coverings once seated if they are vaccinated and maintain six feet of social distance from other participants.

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Government Buildings#Masking#Cdc#The Municipal Center#City#Finance Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Elgin, ILPosted by
The Voice

Kane County Health Department vaccine in Elgin

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD), in partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, will provide COVID vaccines at upcoming community COVID vaccination clinics. • Thursday, Aug. 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Food for Greater Elgin Vaccination Event, 1553 Commerce Drive, Elgin. • Saturday, Aug. 7, 9...
Public HealthPosted by
The Voice

Delta variant’s surge continues in the State

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 jumped by more than 13% from Sunday to Monday night while intensive care bed usage jumped 15% as the Delta Variant of the Virus continued to cause a surge nationwide. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 1,107 individuals with COVID-19-like illness were hospitalized as of...
Kane County, ILPosted by
The Voice

West Nile Virus

Environment Government HealthKane County Health DepartmentMosquitoesWest Nile Virus. The Kane County Health Department has been alerted to mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus. This batch was collected by an independent contractor near Geneva and is the first that has tested positive this year. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: Response to Ask Grandpa item on State jury duty

As readers of Grandpa’s column know, emotions have been stirred about the subject of jury duty (thevoice.us/ask-grandpa-justice-system-valid-on-real-perseverance). The July 1 anonymous writer didn’t know the whole picture of a senior not willing to serve. Before judging my character negatively, I ask consideration for what the U.S. Constitution and Illinois law says.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Gun reform bill

Carousel GovernmentAuroraGovernmentGun reform billIllinoisJB PritzkerJerry Nowicki. Gun law reform bill signed at Aurora Police Department. By Jerry Nowicki Within five miles of the scene of a 2019 workplace mass shooting that left six victims dead and five law enforcement officers injured, governor JB Pritzker signed a wide-ranging bill reforming the State’s gun laws Monday at the Aurora Police Department. Advocates for the new law, including...
HealthPosted by
The Voice

Proper, complete, treatment must be the medical goal

More than a decade ago, Dr. Bernard Bahari, MD, treated his patients with ReVia (Naltrexone Hydrochloride) and found that many of them couldn’t afford it. He advised them to cut the pills in half, then in half again. At that point, it became impossible to make a real cut into what was just powder – but the medicine still worked. He asked a local compounding pharmacist in New York to crush some of the 50 mg pills, add a filler, and pack into capsules, each containing 3.0 mg. That was the birth of LDN (Low Dose Naltrexone).
Public HealthPosted by
The Voice

LockDown No. 2 next? Tribute to Herschel Luckinbill

Just when we thought it was safe to go back in the water, or in this case, a so-called normal life, along comes the evil stepsister of the COVID virus, the Delta Variant, which Trumpers like to call Great Hoax Number 2. LockDown Number 2 may be on its way because Great Hoax Number 2 is rapidly spreading.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Voice

Small ball to solve cities’ gang problems inadequate

Not long after college, in the late-1960s, I was visiting friends on the gentrifying Near Northwest Side of Chicago. My host couple and I took a stroll prior to a night in nearby Old Town. As we came upon the Armitage Avenue Methodist Church, we saw perhaps a dozen young men lounging on the broad concrete steps that led to the imposing church doors.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Gun law reform bill signed at Aurora Police Department

Within five miles of the scene of a 2019 workplace mass shooting that left six victims dead and five law enforcement officers injured, governor JB Pritzker signed a wide-ranging bill reforming the State’s gun laws Monday at the Aurora Police Department. Advocates for the new law, including Illinois State Police...
Kane County, ILPosted by
The Voice

Kane County Health Department volunteers receive recognition

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) recognized its active volunteers of the Kane County Medical Reserve Corps (KCMRC) at a special event in East Dundee Saturday evening, July 24. “Our volunteers have always demonstrated a high level of commitment since the inception of the KCMRC,” said Claudia Reginato, former coordinator...
Cook County, ILPosted by
The Voice

Greater access to mental health services will start next year

Illinois residents will soon have greater access to mental health services under measures Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law Friday. Starting January 1, most insurance companies doing business in Illinois will be required to provide their beneficiaries with timely and proximate access to treatment for mental, emotional, nervous or substance abuse disorders.
Kane County, ILPosted by
The Voice

Six Flags’ tickets for youth after Pfizer Vaccine

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD), in partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, will provide COVID vaccines at three upcoming community COVID vaccination clinics. • Friday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coon Creek Festival, 400 N. State Street, Hampshire. • Saturday, July 31 from...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Loaves & Fishes campaign for new warehouse

Earlier this year, Loaves & Fishes Community Services, based in Naperville, announced the acquisition of a warehouse distribution building to serve as its new hub, at 580 Exchange Court in Aurora. The project will substantially increase the number of families served, expand the geographic service area, and provide omni-channel distribution for clients.
Illinois StatePosted by
The Voice

Virus surge in Illinois brings stricter mask mandates

Illinois will have new COVID-19 guidance on face coverings after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance Tuesday to reflect that even individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks while indoors in areas of the country where the virus is surging. CDC officials recommended all...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Back to School Block Jam August 14 in Aurora

Aurora Downtown will be host to its first Back to School Block Jam 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will provide a welcome to all ages to celebrate back to school. The free event will close the street block-party-style on Stolp Avenue between Downer Place and...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Aurora City Council standing ovation for retiring chief

At the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, City Council members gave a standing ovation to retiring Police Chief Kristen Ziman. She started her law enforcement career in 1991 as a cadet and in 1994 was sworn in as an officer and in 2003 as sergeant. She became the first female lieutenant and first chief in the history of the Aurora Police Department.
SocietyPosted by
The Voice

July 26, 2021

Abuse at Native American schools acquired by interviews. Last of three parts The second part is at thevoice.us/secretary-of-interior-deb-haaland-assists-in-probe Joe Nelson of the The Press Enterprise in tells us of the federal probe of Native American boarding schools “The Interior Department will address the inter-generational impact of Indian boarding schools to shed light on the unspoken traumas of the...
Yorkville, ILPosted by
The Voice

Yorkville Public Library draws up many youth events in August

The Yorkville Public Library Youth Service Department will have many events in August. All events will take place at the Library, 902 Game Farm Road, unless otherwise noted. For more information, or to register, call 630-553-4354 or visit www.yorkville.lib.il.us. • Virtual 3-D Printing. Leah English provides a step by step...
Kane County, ILPosted by
The Voice

Kane Health Department to give COVID vaccines

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD), in partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, will provide COVID vaccines at several community COVID vaccination clinics this week. • Friday, July 23, noon to 4 p.m., Fisher Nuts, 1703 N. Randall Road, Elgin. Registration: prism.org/fishernuts. • Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy