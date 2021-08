BART has been in contact with PG&E as the 2021 wildfire season approaches in anticipation of the eventual implementation of Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). PG&E may turn off electricity in designated areas to lessen the threat of fires. BART is using lessons learned from the past fire seasons to do all we can to safely keep our trains running despite a potential PSPS. In 2020 & 2019 BART was able to maintain regular train service despite PSPS activity.