Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Fed's Daly says labor market not tight, jobs recovery underway

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Reuters) - Despite complaints from U.S. employers...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Stocks#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Covid#St Louis Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Las Vegas Herald

U.S. unemployment claims falling as recovery continues in labor market

While layoffs in the United States dropped to their lowest level in over 21 years in July, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits also further declined last week. Meanwhile, unemployment insurance claims remain above their pre-pandemic level of 256,000, though they have dropped from a record...
Economympamag.com

Did the delta variant threaten US job growth in July?

July was a solid month for hiring as American employers added 943,000 jobs, exceeding economists’ expectations of 860,000 new jobs. The Labor Department reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by a seasonally adjusted 943,000 in July – the biggest increase since August last year. The July increase was bolstered by upward revisions to the May and June data, bringing the three-month average to 832,000.
EconomyWest Hawaii Today

US job growth exceeds forecast as unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added the most jobs in nearly a year and the unemployment rate declined faster than forecast, showing the labor market is making more robust gains toward a full recovery. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report showed...
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Firms As Strong U.S. Jobs Data Raises Fed Tapering Hopes

The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded forecasts in July, intensifying hopes for a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment soared...
BusinessStreet.Com

With the Jobs Boom, the Next Move Is the Fed's

We started the day waiting for the all-important July non-farm payroll numbers as consensus expected a print of 850,000 jobs. The actual print came in at 943,000 as per Goldman's whisper numbers of nearly one million. The knee-jerk reaction of the market was a classic textbook case, as the dollar...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Fed’s Kaplan Calls for Gradual, Balanced Tapering Starting Soon

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should start tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later and in a gradual manner, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said, arguing that the massive bond-buying is leading to excessive risk-taking. “I would be supportive of adjusting these purchases soon, but once we start the...
EconomyFinancial Times

US labour market makes solid gains as worker shortages ease

The US labour market added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 per cent, in a sign that some of the worker shortages that have hampered the economic recovery have begun to ease. Non-farm payrolls data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday came...
Economyinvesting.com

U.S. Job Growth Accelerated in July, Unemployment Rate Falls

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job growth accelerated in July by the most in almost a year and the unemployment rate declined, illustrating additional momentum for the labor market still grappling with hiring challenges. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, Fed futures details) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as much as 1.3%, the most since July 23. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048 Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059 10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073 20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082 30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)
Credits & Loanswsau.com

U.S. consumer credit grows at record rate in June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer credit grew at the fastest rate ever in June, as Americans increased their credit card usage to drive consumer spending in the second quarter, data from the Federal Reserve showed on Friday. Total consumer credit expanded at a pace of $37.69 billion, which was the...
investing.com

Dollar Rallies as Strong Jobs Report Stokes Bets on Fed Tapering

Investing.com – The dollar jumped Friday, underpinned by move higher in U.S. Treasury yields after a better-than-expected monthly jobs report stoked expectations the Federal Reserve will begin to tighten policy sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies,...
EconomyCNBC

CEA Chair Rouse: 'Fundamentally, the recovery's underway'

This jobs report really reflects that the president's approach to this virus and to this economy is working, Council of Economic Advisors Chair Cecelia Rouse tells Sara Eisen on Closing Bell. She joins the program to discuss the Biden administration's approach to the economy and the delta variant.
Economyrismedia.com

U.S. Labor Market Strengthening, But Construction Jobs Still Low

The U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July, with the unemployment rate decreasing to 5.4%, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The most notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, local government. education, and professional and business services. Real estate and rental and leasing...
RetailForbes

Strong Jobs Report Indicates Strong Labor Market

The BLS Jobs Report for July was strong across the board; on top of a very strong report in June, the report indicates a rapidly recovering labor market - at least for right now. On the household side of the data, the unemployment rate dropped from 5.9 to 5.4%, while...
U.S. Politicswkzo.com

U.S. June wholesale inventories revised higher

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. wholesale inventories increased more than initially estimated in June as businesses replenished stocks to meet robust consumer spending. The Commerce Department said on Friday that wholesale inventories rose 1.1%, instead of 0.8% as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers advanced 1.3% in May. Wholesale inventories increased 10.5% in June from a year earlier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy