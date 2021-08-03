Cancel
Speculator Corner: Black Knight #5 Booms On eBay

By Rich Johnston
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Knight #5, the final issue of the series by Si Spurrier and Sergio Davila, was published by Marvel Comics last week, and… odds are it's getting a second printing. Why? Because the four buck comic is now selling multiple copies on eBay for $16 with the 1:25 variant cover selling for $50. And it's all down to a certain woman called Jacks Chopra.

