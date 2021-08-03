Speculator Corner: Black Knight #5 Booms On eBay

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off with the 2008 release of Iron Man, much of Marvel Studios’ success has been indebted to the comic books that came before it. Beyond bringing to life so many of the characters that Marvel legends like Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and Jack Kirby created years ago, the MCU crafted its blueprint on some of the most foundational elements to the business model of comics. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Co. certainly did not invent the concept of a franchise crossover, but their unwavering commitment to establishing an interconnected universe over a decade of films made their crowning blockbuster achievement an inevitable outcome. And as Marvel Studios continues its nascent transition into the television industry, it dives deeper and deeper into the ink-splashed territory of comic books—in both style and substance. With the upcoming release of the animated anthology series What If…?, the MCU is leaning further into its comic book storytelling than ever before.