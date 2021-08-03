Kevin Can F**k Himself Creator Talks Breaking Sitcom Worlds, Season 2

It's been a little more than a week since we last heard from Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk with an update on how he's doing after a major health emergency while filming the final season of the AMC series led to his being hospitalized (a look back on that in a minute). Well, guess what? With an intro like that, we're assuming that you're assuming that he posted an update- and it looks like all of our assumptions were right. "I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a Wonderful Life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable," Odenkirk wrote in his tweet. First, it's great to hear that he's doing great, but as for that last part? Well, we've made it known that the world can wait for Jimmy McGill (and for Odenkirk to make it "slightly better") until Odenkirk gets the rest time he needs.