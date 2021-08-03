Cancel
Kevin Can F**k Himself Creator Talks Breaking Sitcom Worlds, Season 2

By Brittney Bender
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValerie Armstrong, the creator of AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, recently expressed her opinion on the season one finale and hopes for the series' future. She hasn't been let in on any news of the show being renewed for a second season but expects it to come soon. There's a lot of hope and expectations of good news on her side of things. Also, turn away now from any potential finale spoilers you'll get going forward. Armstrong discussed the importance of Neil's use of the F word when he was broken out of the multi-cam, sitcom style, world. She also explains an important point relating to breaking a format, saying, "…the minute Allison and Patty show up for each other, the minute that they work together, they actually break it. Neil gets pulled out of it and they get a win. And that's really what I wanted at the end of the season."

