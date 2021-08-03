SolarWinds CEO on his cybersecurity outlook for the year

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) - Get Report, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced today a one-time cash dividend of $1.50 per common share, payable on August 24, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2021. The per share cash dividend amount noted above reflects the company's reverse stock split that will become effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30. On a pre-split basis, the one-time cash dividend would be approximately $0.75 per common share. The one-time cash dividend will be funded primarily from the net proceeds distributed to SolarWinds from N-able, Inc. in connection with the previously announced separation and distribution of N-able on July 19, 2021.
