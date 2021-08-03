Cancel
SolarWinds CEO on his cybersecurity outlook for the year

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The guidance is becoming clearer by the day," SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna tells Squawk on the Street about public policy guidance around cybersecurity standards. He joins the show to discuss his company's earnings and outlook for the rest of the year.

