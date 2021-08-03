SolarWinds CEO on his cybersecurity outlook for the year

The municipal bond market experienced its seventh straight year of positive performance in 2020, but will the progress toward recovery continue in the second half of the year? For insight, Michael Scarchilli, editor-in-chief of The Bond Buyer, sat down with PNC EVP and public finance head Rob Daily, Hilltop Securities vice chairman and head of public finance Davide Medanich, and City of Dallas Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Reich for their viewpoints on the macroeconomic picture and prospects for the U.S. munis market. The panel also discusses how the first two quarters of the year have fared with additional government stimulus programs and the rollout of the COVID vaccine.