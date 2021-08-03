The regulations contained in this title establish rules and procedures for University student-athletes to receive compensation in exchange for the right to use the student-athlete’s name publicity rights (NIL). The purpose of the regulations contained in this title is to facilitate and to provide guidance with respect to the commercialization of a student-athlete’s publicity rights by a University student-athlete in a manner that protects the student-athlete and is consistent with the principles of amateurism and the mission of the University. These regulations apply to all members of University intercollegiate athletic teams.