Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Regulations

astateredwolves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regulations contained in this title establish rules and procedures for University student-athletes to receive compensation in exchange for the right to use the student-athlete’s name publicity rights (NIL). The purpose of the regulations contained in this title is to facilitate and to provide guidance with respect to the commercialization of a student-athlete’s publicity rights by a University student-athlete in a manner that protects the student-athlete and is consistent with the principles of amateurism and the mission of the University. These regulations apply to all members of University intercollegiate athletic teams.

astateredwolves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Advertising#Bar Association#University Sponsors#University Facilities#The Fair Market Value
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Related
Collegesadairvoice.com

State public colleges, universities will require face coverings

As presidents of our respective universities and the community and technical college system, we are looking forward to the fall semester. We have a clear desire to get back to the regular rhythms of campus life. Just a few weeks ago, we seemed poised to return to a sense of...
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Enhanced Student Support at RCC

Living through this pandemic has impacted each of our lives in different ways. Many RCC students have been profoundly affected by the circumstances over the last year and we knew that increasing our wraparound services would help to meet students’ changing needs. In a public health crisis, our student support services needed to include crisis management.
Maricopa, AZazednews.com

MCC English faculty receive Developmental Education Endowment Award

Mesa Community College English faculty Stacy Wilson and Alex Arreguin receive the MCC Developmental Education Endowment Award to contextualize teaching and learning in English courses (specifically ENG101 and ENG102). This is accomplished by engaging students in active learning through hands-on experiences and the use of real-world examples pertinent to each student to teach abstract ideas or concepts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy