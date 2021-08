Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was the opening speaker at the August 1 online convention of the Democratic Socialists of America and used the kind of anti-Semitic tropes one would expect from the Nazi party. She couldn’t be clearer as to which group she was targeting, seeing as she referred to the people “behind the curtain” who make money on the suffering of blacks in America and Palestinians in Israel. This was a Jew-baiting dog-whistling.