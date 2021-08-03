Definitions

A booster is an individual, agency, entity or organization who is known by an institution to: (i) have made any type of financial or in-kind contribution to the athletics department or booster organization for the department; (ii) have been a season ticket holder; (iii) have been a member of any organization or agency promoting University athletics; (iv) have assisted or been requested to assist in any manner in the recruitment of prospective student-athletes; (v) have arranged for or provided benefits to enrolled student-athletes or their families, or to prospective student-athletes or their families; or (vi) have otherwise promoted University athletics program in any manner.