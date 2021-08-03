Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Definitions

astateredwolves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA booster is an individual, agency, entity or organization who is known by an institution to: (i) have made any type of financial or in-kind contribution to the athletics department or booster organization for the department; (ii) have been a season ticket holder; (iii) have been a member of any organization or agency promoting University athletics; (iv) have assisted or been requested to assist in any manner in the recruitment of prospective student-athletes; (v) have arranged for or provided benefits to enrolled student-athletes or their families, or to prospective student-athletes or their families; or (vi) have otherwise promoted University athletics program in any manner.

astateredwolves.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Likeness#Nil#University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportssportswar.com

You are definitely in the minority

I’m in minority, but I’ll take VT in the G5 group. I’m tired of the $$$ BS -- cricket77 07/29/2021 9:14PM. If the G5 had it's own Natty, I agree. Would rather VT be a big fish in the -- 91HokieBob 07/30/2021 11:42AM. The outgoing F$U president indicated that he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy