Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Importance of lymphocyte–stromal cell interactions in autoimmune and inflammatory rheumatic diseases

By Mélissa Noack
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteractions between lymphocytes and stromal cells have an important role in immune cell development and responses. During inflammation, stromal cells contribute to inflammation, from induction to chronicity or resolution, through direct cell interactions and through the secretion of pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory mediators. Stromal cells are imprinted with tissue-specific phenotypes and contribute to site-specific lymphocyte recruitment. During chronic inflammation, the modified pro-inflammatory microenvironment leads to changes in the stromal cells, which acquire a pathogenic phenotype. At the site of inflammation, infiltrating B cells and T cells interact with stromal cells. These interactions induce a plasma cell-like phenotype in B cells and T cells, associated with secretion of immunoglobulins and inflammatory cytokines, respectively. B cells and T cells also influence the stromal cells, inducing cell proliferation, molecular changes and cytokine production. This positive feedback loop contributes to disease chronicity. This Review describes the importance of these cell interactions in chronic inflammation, with a focus on human disease, using three selected autoimmune and inflammatory diseases: rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis (and psoriasis) and systemic lupus erythematosus. Understanding the importance and disease specificity of these interactions could provide new therapeutic options.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autoimmune Diseases#B Cell#T Cell#Cancer Cell#Inflammatory Arthritis#Review#I#Baik S Anderson#Roozendaal R Mebius#C Molecular#R S Gimbrone#Savill J Fadok#P S Song#Zhang H Xu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The capacity of differentiation of stromal vascular fraction cells into beige adipocytes is markedly reduced in subjects with overweight/obesity and insulin resistance: effect of genistein

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Dietary bioactive compounds have been demonstrated to produce several health benefits. Genistein, an isoflavone of soy protein, and resveratrol, a polyphenol from grapes, have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and to stimulate white adipose tissue (WAT) browning, leading to increased energy expenditure. However, it has not been demonstrated in humans whether genistein or resveratrol have the capacity to stimulate the differentiation of stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells from white fat into beige adipocytes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Autoinflammation and autoimmunity across rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases

Most rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs) can be placed along a spectrum of disorders, with autoinflammatory diseases (including monogenic systemic autoinflammatory diseases) and autoimmune diseases (such as systemic lupus erythematosus and antiphospholipid syndrome) representing the two ends of this spectrum. However, although most autoinflammatory diseases are characterized by the activation of innate immunity and inflammasomes and classical autoimmunity typically involves adaptive immune responses, there is some overlap in the features of autoimmunity and autoinflammation in RMDs. Indeed, some ‘mixed-pattern’ diseases such as spondyloarthritis and some forms of rheumatoid arthritis can also be delineated. A better understanding of the pathogenic pathways of autoinflammation and autoimmunity in RMDs, as well as the preferential cytokine patterns observed in these diseases, could help us to design targeted treatment strategies.
Nature.com

RNA sequencing of whole blood reveals early alterations in immune cells and gene expression in Parkinson’s disease

Changes in the blood-based RNA transcriptome have the potential to inform biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease (PD) progression. Here we sequenced a discovery set of whole-blood RNA species in 4,871 longitudinally collected samples from 1,570 clinically phenotyped individuals from the Parkinson’s Progression Marker Initiative (PPMI) cohort. Samples were sequenced to an average of 100 million read pairs to create a high-quality transcriptome. Participants with PD in the PPMI had significantly altered RNA expression (>2,000 differentially expressed genes), including an early and persistent increase in neutrophil gene expression, with a concomitant decrease in lymphocyte cell counts. This was validated in a cohort from the Parkinson’s Disease Biomarkers Program (PDBP) consisting of 1,599 participants and by alterations in immune cell subtypes. This publicly available transcriptomic dataset, coupled with available detailed clinical data, provides new insights into PD biological processes impacting whole blood and new paths for developing diagnostic and prognostic PD biomarkers.
CancerNature.com

Co-culture model of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia recapitulates a transcription signature of chemotherapy-refractory minimal residual disease

B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is characterized by accumulation of immature hematopoietic cells in the bone marrow, a well-established sanctuary site for leukemic cell survival during treatment. While standard of care treatment results in remission in most patients, a small population of patients will relapse, due to the presence of minimal residual disease (MRD) consisting of dormant, chemotherapy-resistant tumor cells. To interrogate this clinically relevant population of treatment refractory cells, we developed an in vitro cell model in which human ALL cells are grown in co-culture with human derived bone marrow stromal cells or osteoblasts. Within this co-culture, tumor cells are found in suspension, lightly attached to the top of the adherent cells, or buried under the adherent cells in a population that is phase dim (PD) by light microscopy. PD cells are dormant and chemotherapy-resistant, consistent with the population of cells that underlies MRD. In the current study, we characterized the transcriptional signature of PD cells by RNA-Seq, and these data were compared to a published expression data set derived from human MRD B-cell ALL patients. Our comparative analyses revealed that the PD cell population is markedly similar to the MRD expression patterns from the primary cells isolated from patients. We further identified genes and key signaling pathways that are common between the PD tumor cells from co-culture and patient derived MRD cells as potential therapeutic targets for future studies.
CancerNature.com

Improving prediction accuracy in acute myeloid leukaemia: micro-environment, immune and metabolic models

Predicting the fate of someone with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at diagnosis is challenging [1, 2]. We recently reviewed several of these complexities in achieving accurate and precise estimates of outcomes in LEUKAEMIA [3]. Initial prediction efforts focused on clinical and laboratory co-variates such as WBC, percentage or numbers of myeloblasts and histology [4]. Cytogenetics data were soon added [5]. Most recently, data from studies of mutation topography, typically detected by targeted or next-generation sequencing (NGS), were added often displacing prior predictive co-variates. For example, the 2017 European Leukemia Net (ELN) model includes only data on cytogenetics and mutation topography. Predictive models using the expression pattern of genes related to leukaemia cell stemness are also reported [6]. Also new is the use of data from measurable residual disease (MRD)-testing but these data are not applicable to predicting outcomes at diagnosis [7]. The most recent predictive models divide persons with AML into more than 15 cohorts with statistically different prognoses [8,9,10]. Is this a clinically manageable number of predictive cohorts and are there convincing data these classifications are improving outcomes of persons with AML? Data so far show only a modest impact, if any [11]. For example, data from the US Surveillance and End Results (SEER) dataset indicate only a 10% 5-year survival improvement since 1999 (https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html).
ScienceNature.com

Downregulated developmental processes in the postnatal right ventricle under the influence of a volume overload

The molecular atlas of postnatal mouse ventricular development has been made available and cardiac regeneration is documented to be a downregulated process. The right ventricle (RV) differs from the left ventricle. How volume overload (VO), a common pathologic state in children with congenital heart disease, affects the downregulated processes of the RV is currently unclear. We created a fistula between the abdominal aorta and inferior vena cava on postnatal day 7 (P7) using a mouse model to induce a prepubertal RV VO. RNAseq analysis of RV (from postnatal day 14 to 21) demonstrated that angiogenesis was the most enriched gene ontology (GO) term in both the sham and VO groups. Regulation of the mitotic cell cycle was the second-most enriched GO term in the VO group but it was not in the list of enriched GO terms in the sham group. In addition, the number of Ki67-positive cardiomyocytes increased approximately 20-fold in the VO group compared to the sham group. The intensity of the vascular endothelial cells also changed dramatically over time in both groups. The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis of the downregulated transcriptome revealed that the peroxisome proliferators-activated receptor (PPAR) signaling pathway was replaced by the cell cycle in the top-20 enriched KEGG terms because of the VO. Angiogenesis was one of the primary downregulated processes in postnatal RV development, and the cell cycle was reactivated under the influence of VO. The mechanism underlying the effects we observed may be associated with the replacement of the PPAR-signaling pathway with the cell-cycle pathway.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tunable heat shock protein-mediated NK cell responses are orchestrated by STAT1 in Antigen Presenting Cells

The release of Heat Shock Proteins (HSPs) from aberrant cells can initiate immune responses following engagement of the HSPs with antigen presenting cells (APCs). This is an important mechanism for cancer immunosurveillance and can also be modeled by vaccination with HSPs through various routes, targeting specific APCs expressing the HSP receptor CD91. Immunological outcomes can be varied as a result of the broad expression of CD91 in different dendritic cell and macrophage populations. We investigated the cellular response of different APCs to the prototypical immunogenic HSP, gp96, in the context of Th1 immunity. Although APCs generally express similar levels of the HSP receptor CD91, we uncovered APC-distinct, downstream signaling pathways activating STAT1, and differential STAT1 induced genes. As a result of this differential and unique signaling we determined that gp96-activated macrophages, but not DCs are capable of activating NK cells to produce IFN-\(\gamma\). These data demonstrate that different APC subsets elicit unique intracellular signaling responses to HSPs which result in different patterns of downstream cellular activation and immune responses. Collectively this provides a novel tunable and autochthonous immune response to extracellular HSPs which has important implications on the development of immunity to cancer and infectious disease, as well as homeostasis.
CancerNature.com

Multifaceted mechanisms mediating cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis

The cyst(e)ine/glutathione (GSH)/glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) axis is the most frequently targeted pathway to trigger the ferroptosis cascade and suppress tumor growth. Two recent studies present additional mechanisms underlying cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis apart from impaired GSH synthesis. Ferroptosis is an iron-dependent cell-death modality driven by aberrant accumulation of peroxidized polyunsaturated...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Dysregulation of lncRNAs in autoimmune neuropathies

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) and Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) are inflammatory neuropathies with different clinical courses but similar underlying mechanisms. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) might affect pathogenesis of these conditions. In the current project, we have selected HULC, PVT1, MEG3, SPRY4-IT1, LINC-ROR and DSCAM-AS1 lncRNAs to appraise their transcript levels in the circulation of CIDP and GBS cases versus controls. Expression of HULC was higher in CIDP patients compared with healthy persons (Ratio of mean expression (RME) = 7.62, SE = 0.72, P < 0.001). While expression of this lncRNA was not different between female CIDP cases and female controls, its expression was higher in male CIDP cases compared with male controls (RME = 13.50, SE = 0.98, P < 0.001). Similarly, expression of HULC was higher in total GBS cases compared with healthy persons (RME = 4.57, SE = 0.65, P < 0.001) and in male cases compared with male controls (RME = 5.48, SE = 0.82, P < 0.001). Similar pattern of expression was detected between total cases and total controls. PVT1 was up-regulated in CIDP cases compared with controls (RME = 3.04, SE = 0.51, P < 0.001) and in both male and female CIDP cases compared with sex-matched controls. Similarly, PVT1 was up-regulated in GBS cases compared with controls (RME = 2.99, SE = 0.55, P vale < 0.001) and in total patients compared with total controls (RME = 3.02, SE = 0.43, P < 0.001). Expression levels of DSCAM-AS1 and SPRY4-IT1 were higher in CIDP and GBS cases compared with healthy subjects and in both sexes compared with gender-matched healthy persons. Although LINC-ROR was up-regulated in total CIDP and total GBS cases compared with controls, in sex-based comparisons, it was only up-regulated in male CIDP cases compared with male controls (RME = 3.06, P = 0.03). Finally, expression of MEG3 was up-regulated in all subgroups of patients versus controls except for male GBS controls. SPRY4-IT could differentiate CIDP cases from controls with AUC = 0.84, sensitivity = 0.63 and specificity = 0.97. AUC values of DSCAM-AS1, MEG3, HULC, PVT1 and LINC-ROR were 0.80, 0.75, 0.74, 0.73 and 0.72, respectively. In differentiation between GBS cases and controls, SPRY4-IT and DSCAM-AS1 has the AUC value of 0.8. None of lncRNAs could appropriately differentiate between CIDP and GBS cases. Combination of all lncRNAs could not significantly enhance the diagnostic power. Taken together, these lncRNAs might be involved in the development of CIDP or GBS.
CancerNature.com

Increased frequency of Th17 cells and IL-17 levels are associated with low bone mineral density in postmenopausal women

Osteoporosis is one of the chronic and often neglected bone diseases in aging postmenopausal women that affect the quality of life. Studies on ovariectomized mice models indicated the reciprocal role of Th17 cells and Treg cells in the aetiology of osteoporosis. While Th17 cells promote osteoclastogenesis, Treg cells exhibit anti-osteoclastogenic activity. This exploratory study aimed to determine the difference in the frequency of these T-cell subtypes in pre-and postmenopausal women and to examine their association with BMD. In our study, the frequency of Treg cells, analyzed by flow cytometry, did not differ between pre-and postmenopausal women. However, plasma levels of IL-10 along with IL-10+CD4+T cells were higher in post- compared to premenopausal women. The frequency of Th17 cells was higher in postmenopausal women irrespective of their BMD, however, only postmenopausal women with low BMD had elevated IL-17 levels and their T-scores were associated with Th17 frequency. Collectively, the results suggest that estrogen insufficiency in postmenopausal women may lead to increased Th17 cell frequency and elevated IL-17 levels which are associated with low BMD. This study highlights, Th17 cells and IL-17 as key players in the pathogenesis of osteoporosis and they can be the potential targets for immunotherapy in the treatment of osteoporosis.
HealthNature.com

Impact of peripheral muscle strength on prognosis after extubation and functional outcomes in critically ill patients: a feasibility study

The influence of peripheral muscle strength on prognosis after extubation and subsequent functional outcomes is not evident. The objectives of this study were to determine (1) whether peripheral muscle strength can be used as a predictor for patients’ prognoses after extubation, and (2) whether the peripheral muscle strength before extubation is correlated with patients’ subsequent ambulation ability and in-hospital mortality. This study was a prospective observational cohort study. A hand-held dynamometer was used for evaluated the muscle strength of the biceps and quadriceps right before extubation. Besides, after the patients had been transferred from the ICU to the general ward, a 2-minute walk test was performed. A total of 52 patients were enrolled in this study, and the rate of extubation failure was 15%. The muscle strength of the quadriceps was significantly correlated with the prognosis after extubation, 48% of the patients were able to ambulate after being transferred to the general ward. The overall mortality rate was 11%, and there was a significant correlation between the biceps muscle strength and in-hospital mortality. Peripheral muscle strength may serve as an important predictor of a patients’ prognoses after extubation. Poor peripheral muscle strength is indicative of not only a higher risk of re-intubation but also higher in-hospital mortality and poorer functional outcomes.
CancerNature.com

Ursodeoxycholic acid suppresses the malignant progression of colorectal cancer through TGR5-YAP axis

The Hippo/YAP pathway plays an important role in the development of cancers. Previous studies have reported that bile acids can activate YAP (Yes Associated Protein) to promote tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is a long-established old drug used for cholestasis treatment. So far, the effect of UDCA on YAP signaling in colorectal cancer (CRC) is not well defined. This study means to explore relationship of UDCA and YAP in CRC. UDCA suppressed YAP signaling by activating the membrane G-protein-coupled bile acid receptor (TGR5). TGR5 mainly regulated cAMP/PKA signaling pathway to inhibit RhoA activity, thereby suppressing YAP signaling. Moreover, the restoration of YAP expression alleviated the inhibitory effect of UDCA on CRC cell proliferation. In AOM/DSS-induced CRC model, UDCA inhibited tumor growth in a concentration-dependent manner and decreased expression of YAP and Ki67. UDCA plays a distinguished role in regulating YAP signaling and CRC growth from the primary bile acids and partial secondary bile acids, demonstrating the importance of maintaining normal intestinal bile acid metabolism in cancer patients. It also presents a potential therapeutic intervention for CRC.
ScienceNature.com

The circular RNA circINPP4B acts as a sponge of miR-30a to regulate Th17 cell differentiation during progression of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) regulate gene expression and participate in various biological and pathological processes. However, little is known about the effects of specific circRNAs on T helper cell 17 (Th17) differentiation and related autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Here, using transcriptome microarray analysis at different stages of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), we identified the EAE progression-related circINPP4B, which showed upregulated expression in Th17 cells from mice with EAE and during Th17 differentiation in vitro. Silencing of circINPP4B inhibited Th17 differentiation and alleviated EAE, characterized by less demyelination and Th17 infiltration in the spinal cord. Mechanistically, circINPP4B served as a sponge that directly targeted miR-30a to regulate Th17 differentiation. Furthermore, circINPP4B levels were associated with the developing phases of clinical relapsing-remitting MS patients. Our results indicate that circINPP4B plays an important role in promoting Th17 differentiation and progression of EAE by targeting miR-30a, which provides a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for Th17-mediated MS.
ScienceNature.com

A genetically encoded tool for reconstituting synthetic modulatory neurotransmission and reconnect neural circuits in vivo

Chemogenetic and optogenetic tools have transformed the field of neuroscience by facilitating the examination and manipulation of existing circuits. Yet, the field lacks tools that enable rational rewiring of circuits via the creation or modification of synaptic relationships. Here we report the development of HySyn, a system designed to reconnect neural circuits in vivo by reconstituting synthetic modulatory neurotransmission. We demonstrate that genetically targeted expression of the two HySyn components, a Hydra-derived neuropeptide and its receptor, creates de novo neuromodulatory transmission in a mammalian neuronal tissue culture model and functionally rewires a behavioral circuit in vivo in the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans. HySyn can interface with existing optogenetic, chemogenetic and pharmacological approaches to functionally probe synaptic transmission, dissect neuropeptide signaling, or achieve targeted modulation of specific neural circuits and behaviors.
ScienceBioMed Central

Effectiveness and safety of Bifidobacterium and berberine in human hyperglycemia and their regulatory effect on the gut microbiota: a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, parallel-controlled study

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 125 (2021) Cite this article. Berberine and Bifidobacterium have been reported to improve glucose tolerance in people with hyperglycemia or other metabolic disorders. This study aimed to assess the hypoglycemic effect and the regulation of the gut microbiota caused by berberine and Bifidobacterium and the possible additive benefits of their combination.
ScienceNature.com

The cytokines HGF and CXCL13 predict the severity and the mortality in COVID-19 patients

The objective of the present study was to identify biological signatures of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) predictive of admission in the intensive care unit (ICU). Over 170 immunological markers were investigated in a ‘discovery’ cohort (n = 98 patients) of the Lausanne University Hospital (LUH-1). Here we report that 13 out of 49 cytokines were significantly associated with ICU admission in the three cohorts (P < 0.05 to P < 0.001), while cellular immunological markers lacked power in discriminating between ICU and non-ICU patients. The cytokine results were confirmed in two ‘validation’ cohorts, i.e. the French COVID-19 Study (FCS; n = 62) and a second LUH-2 cohort (n = 47). The combination of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and C-X-C motif chemokine ligand 13 (CXCL13) was the best predictor of ICU admission (positive and negative predictive values ranging from 81.8% to 93.1% and 85.2% to 94.4% in the 3 cohorts) and occurrence of death during patient follow-up (8.8 fold higher likelihood of death when both cytokines were increased). Of note, HGF is a pleiotropic cytokine with anti-inflammatory properties playing a fundamental role in lung tissue repair, and CXCL13, a pro-inflammatory chemokine associated with pulmonary fibrosis and regulating the maturation of B cell response. Up-regulation of HGF reflects the most powerful counter-regulatory mechanism of the host immune response to antagonize the pro-inflammatory cytokines including CXCL13 and to prevent lung fibrosis in COVID-19 patients.
CancerNature.com

Comparison of the outcome between immunotherapy alone or in combination with chemotherapy in EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer

Whether ICIs combined with chemotherapy can improve outcomes in EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) remains uncertain. Patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC and who progressed on first-line EGFR-TKIs treatment were retrospectively collected. We reviewed the outcome of these patients treated with ICIs or ICIs combined chemotherapy (ICI + C). Total 30 patients were included. The ORR were 9.1% and 25.0% for the ICI and ICI + C groups. The ICI + C group showed the trend of longer progression-free survival and overall survival periods. Patients without the T790M mutation had a significantly longer PFS than did those without this mutation (4.23 [95% CI: 2.75–5.72] vs. 1.70 [95% CI: 0.00–3.51] months, HR:4.45, p = 0.019). ICIs combined with chemotherapy tended to be more effective than ICIs alone in pretreated EGFR-mutant NSCLC. The T790M mutation may be a potential biomarker.
ScienceNature.com

In vivo exploration of synaptic projections in frontotemporal dementia

The purpose of this exploratory research is to provide data on synaptopathy in the behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD). Twelve patients with probable bvFTD were compared to 12 control participants and 12 patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Loss of synaptic projections was assessed with [18F]UCBH-PET. Total distribution volume was obtained with Logan method using carotid artery derived input function. Neuroimages were analyzed with SPM12. Verbal fluency, episodic memory and awareness of cognitive impairment were equally impaired in patients groups. Compared to controls, [18F]UCBH uptake tended to decrease in the right anterior parahippocampal gyrus of bvFTD patients. Loss of synaptic projections was observed in the right hippocampus of AD participants, but there was no significant difference in [18F]UCBH brain uptake between patients groups. Anosognosia for clinical disorder was correlated with synaptic density in the caudate nucleus and the anteromedial prefrontal cortex. This study suggests that synaptopathy in bvFTD targets the temporal social brain and self-referential processes.
ScienceNature.com

The importance of species interactions in eco-evolutionary community dynamics under climate change

Eco-evolutionary dynamics are essential in shaping the biological response of communities to ongoing climate change. Here we develop a spatially explicit eco-evolutionary framework which features more detailed species interactions, integrating evolution and dispersal. We include species interactions within and between trophic levels, and additionally, we incorporate the feature that species’ interspecific competition might change due to increasing temperatures and affect the impact of climate change on ecological communities. Our modeling framework captures previously reported ecological responses to climate change, and also reveals two key results. First, interactions between trophic levels as well as temperature-dependent competition within a trophic level mitigate the negative impact of climate change on biodiversity, emphasizing the importance of understanding biotic interactions in shaping climate change impact. Second, our trait-based perspective reveals a strong positive relationship between the within-community variation in preferred temperatures and the capacity to respond to climate change. Temperature-dependent competition consistently results both in higher trait variation and more responsive communities to altered climatic conditions. Our study demonstrates the importance of species interactions in an eco-evolutionary setting, further expanding our knowledge of the interplay between ecological and evolutionary processes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy