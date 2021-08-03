Importance of lymphocyte–stromal cell interactions in autoimmune and inflammatory rheumatic diseases
Interactions between lymphocytes and stromal cells have an important role in immune cell development and responses. During inflammation, stromal cells contribute to inflammation, from induction to chronicity or resolution, through direct cell interactions and through the secretion of pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory mediators. Stromal cells are imprinted with tissue-specific phenotypes and contribute to site-specific lymphocyte recruitment. During chronic inflammation, the modified pro-inflammatory microenvironment leads to changes in the stromal cells, which acquire a pathogenic phenotype. At the site of inflammation, infiltrating B cells and T cells interact with stromal cells. These interactions induce a plasma cell-like phenotype in B cells and T cells, associated with secretion of immunoglobulins and inflammatory cytokines, respectively. B cells and T cells also influence the stromal cells, inducing cell proliferation, molecular changes and cytokine production. This positive feedback loop contributes to disease chronicity. This Review describes the importance of these cell interactions in chronic inflammation, with a focus on human disease, using three selected autoimmune and inflammatory diseases: rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis (and psoriasis) and systemic lupus erythematosus. Understanding the importance and disease specificity of these interactions could provide new therapeutic options.www.nature.com
Comments / 0