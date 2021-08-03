Cancel
Pau Gasol Gets Heartfelt Message From Rudy Gobert After Retiring From Spanish National Team

Cover picture for the articlePau Gasol and Marc Gasol both announced their retirement from the Spanish national team after the loss to Team USA overnight at the Tokyo Olympics. While Marc is going to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, Pau still has to make a decision on his basketball future. After these announcements, Frenchman Rudy Gobert took to Twitter to congratulate Pau Gasol on his incredible career playing for Spain: Pau Gasol enjoyed a 20-year career with the national team.

