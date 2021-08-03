BKFC President Says Paige VanZant Now In A Must-Win Situation
According to BKFC President Dave Feldman, Paige VanZant will be in a “must-win situation” the next time she competes. When Paige VanZant signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last year, fans, by and large, did not know quite what to expect. VanZant had never boxed before, and the idea of a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turning to the grisly sport of bare-knuckle boxing turned heads and piqued the curiosity of many.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 1