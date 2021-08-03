Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing postpones key test flight to space due to glitch

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Boeing Co on Tuesday postponed the planned launch of its CST-100 Starliner capsule from Florida’s Cape Canaveral bound for the International Space Station due to a glitch in what was to have been a crucial do-over test flight following a near-catastrophic failure during its 2019 debut. During pre-launch preparations,...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Reuters#Boeing Co#Starliner#Lockheed Martin Corp#Russian#Atlas V#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Glitch
Related
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Here’s How NASA Saved Billions By Choosing SpaceX’s Largest Rocket

Late last month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) awarded astronautic launches services provider Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) a $178 million contract to launch a science mission to Jupiter's ice-covered moon Europa. This mission was originally intended to fly on The Boeing Company's Space Launch System, a rocket built exclusively for NASA's Artemis program. However, the agency had started to caution since early last year that if it chose to proceed with the SLS, cost overruns worth billions would accompany the decision.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Hermeus: The Startup Promising 3000mph Hypersonic Flight

Atlanta, Georgia-based startup Hermeus has received $60 million in funding from the United States Air Force (USAF) and several venture capital firms. The company wants to develop the world’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft capable of flying at 3,000mph. Hypersonic flight refers to an area of flight where a vehicle travels at a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound.
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 25: SpaceX getting closer to Starship orbital mission

Before we get onto next weeks launches, it's worth mentioning that SpaceX just took another big step with its Starship rocket yesterday. While no launches were performed as we’ve seen in the last couple of months, the company did finally stack the upper stage, called Starship, to the lower stage dubbed Super Heavy.
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

his company SpaceX built the largest rocket in history

American billionaire Elon Musk’s space company, SpaceX, briefly assembled the largest rocket in history on Friday, attaching the Starship spacecraft to the Super Heavy booster at its facility in Texas. The overall height of the array is 120 meters, 20 meters higher than the Soviet H-1 super-heavy rocket, 12 meters higher than the next largest Saturn V rocket built by NASA.
Aerospace & Defensetheregister.com

SpaceX Starship struts its stack to show it has the right stuff

The Jeff Bezos-bearing Blue Origin New Shepard rocket elicited attention for its shape when it launched last month. On Friday, rival billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship made a show of its size. SpaceX stacked its Starship SN20 upper-stage atop the company's Super Heavy booster at its facility in Boca Chica,...
Aerospace & DefenseObserver

SpaceX Completes Stacking Two Giant Starship Stages for 1st Orbital Flight: Photos

At SpaceX’s “Starbase” test site in the remote beach town of Boca Chica in southern Texas, workers have been laboring around the clock for days preparing for Starship’s first orbital flight. On Friday morning, they completed one of the final and most challenging assembly step: stacking the 150-foot-tall first stage SN20 on top of an even bigger booster, the 230-foot-tall Super Heavy B4.
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Rocket Lab to Launch NASA Funded Commercial Moon Mission From New Zealand

The CAPSTONE mission will be Rocket Lab's first launch to the Moon. Rocket Lab, the leading launch and space systems company, today announced it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand from Q4 2021. It will be Rocket Lab's first launch to the Moon. CAPSTONE (the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) aids NASA's Artemis program, which includes landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establishing a long-term presence there.
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

Clearing the heavens of space junk

If you're going to be a character in a space movie, like "Space Cowboys" or "Gravity," you've got to watch out for space junk; everybody knows that. But what not everyone knows is that that plot twist isn't fiction anymore. "I got a call from my chief satellite officer, he...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing Yet To Launch New Midsize Aircraft

As Airbus’ A321XLR makes steady progress towards a first test flight in 2022, we’re reminded that Boeing’s anticipated new aircraft has yet to be launched. Plans for the new middle-of-the-market jet underwent a massive overhaul in January 2020 at the hands of the new CEO (at the time), David Calhoun. Since then, not much news has surfaced regarding Boeing’s next move in this market segment.
Aerospace & DefenseNews Slashdot

US Air Force Invests In Hermeus' Hypersonic Aircraft Development

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Interesting Engineering:. The U.S. Air Force joins a group of venture capital firms in making a $60 million investment in Hermeus, a Georgia-based startup that is striving to make the world's first reusable hypersonic aircraft, a press statement reveals. The new contract, awarded on July 30, sets ambitious objectives for Hermeus, to be accomplished over the next three years. These include the building of three prototypes of the company's Quarterhorse aircraft and the testing of its full-scale reusable hypersonic propulsion system. If all goes to plan, the Quarterhorse passenger aircraft will be capable of flying at a staggering Mach 5 speeds, starting at 3836 mph (6174 km/h). By comparison, NASA's new supersonic jet, the X-59, will fly at Mach 1.5 and reach top speeds of 990 mph.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Starliner delayed again, and its launch window may close soon

For a week leading up the much-anticipated launch of Boeing's Starliner test flight on Tuesday, officials with NASA and the aerospace company said the spacecraft and its Atlas V rocket were ready to go. Their big concern, they said, was weather—with frequent afternoon thunderstorms along Florida's east coast. On Tuesday...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Boeing announces decision on Wednesday launch of Starliner

NASA and Boeing have announced they will not be attempting to launch the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station on Wednesday, August 4. The announcement came hours after it scrubbed a launch set for 1:20 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 3. The cause was a valve issue discovered in a propulsion pump inside Starliner’s service module.

Comments / 0

Community Policy