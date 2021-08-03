Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers Valuing Experience in Free Agency, but Are They Already Too Old?

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers were all over the news on the opening day of free agency, but every player they reportedly landed is over 30. And as LeBron James enters his age-37 campaign, it's fair to wonder if this team might be too old. Regardless of what happens over the next few weeks, though, the Lakers made their biggest splash of the offseason on draft day, when they traded Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a draft pick for 32-year-old Russell Westbrook, per Shams Charan...

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Gets His Teammates Paid Very Well: Alex Caruso Becomes His Latest Teammate To Secure The Big Bag

No one can understate what playing with an all-time great can do for a player's career in the NBA. During 2020's 'The Last Dance' documentary, we saw players like Steve Kerr and Bill Cartwright explain how playing with Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls helped boost their career stock greatly, and secure their legacy in the upper echelon of basketball history. Whereas, the young Lakers core from 2014 to 2016 got the chance to learn and grow under the learning tree of Kobe Bryant, and many of them have gone on to find great success in the league. Players like Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, and Jordan Clarkson became very successful in the league thanks to their stint playing with Kobe.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks.

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks. Aside from the backcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers require additional shooting to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA season. They could sign one of the numerous quality shooters likely to become available, but bringing in someone who is familiar with the Lakers’ system might be a better option.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schroder's Free Agency Takes A Turn For The Worse

When the Los Angeles Lakers picked up Dennis Schroder last season, many fans saw this as the perfect opportunity to improve. Schroder was brought in as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, and the expectation was that Schroder would take the Lakers to the next level on offense. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as Schroder largely struggled throughout the season, especially during the playoffs where the Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns.
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Los Angeles Lakers on verge of pulling off blockbuster deal with Washington Wizards

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are engaged on a trade that would send PG Russell Westbrook to the Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick. LeBron James could not get it done during...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former Lakers Forward Markieff Morris Makes Free Agency Decision

As the Los Angeles Lakers aggressively went through the free agency market and signed a collection of new players, members of last year’s group were left without a spot on the roster. Veteran forward Markieff Morris quickly found himself in that very position. Although there’s no room left for him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Ready To Take Minimum Contract To Join The Lakers

Victor Oladipo has been struggling over the last few seasons in the NBA. At one point, Oladipo seemed destined for superstardom in the NBA. But after one injury, Oladipo has struggled to replicate his earlier form. Since his injury, Oladipo has gone from the Pacers, the Rockets, and the Miami Heat. But a season-ending injury with the Heat ruled him out as a potential option to come back next season. With doubts over Oladipo's future, the market for him is quite small so far. Oladipo doesn't have a lot of options in this free agency period. And it appears he is ready to take some drastic measures in order to get himself a team to play for next season.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy