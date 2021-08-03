Cancel
NBA

Nick Wright: ‘Age is not the concern for LeBron’s Lakers’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST

By FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves on Monday, signing Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore. With Russell Westbrook already cemented on the roster, Brandon Marshall doesn't believe a team as 'old' as the Lakers' can cut it in a Finals run, but Nick Wright disagrees. Hear why he's not concerned about LeBron James' Lakers being too old to be a challenge in the Finals.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Brandon Marshall
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Kent Bazemore
#Lebron S Lakers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Finals
Gamblingreviewjournal.com

FS1’s Nick Wright plans to end Phil Hellmuth’s ‘Duel’ win streak

Sports personality Nick Wright said he knows he’s not a better poker player than Phil Hellmuth, not even close. But that’s also why he’s going to beat him. Wright is the latest opponent for Hellmuth on PokerGO’s “High Stakes Duel” series. The $50,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em match will be broadcast at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the subscription video service PokerGO.
NBAlakers365.com

Nick Wright reacts to Charles Barkley saying LeBron stacking his teams has hurt his legacy I FIRST THINGS FIRST

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been getting all of the headlines this offseason after the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook. However, not everybody is giddy with the Lakers. Charles Barkley joined Bob Costas last night to talk about the King, saying quote: 'The reason I put Michael up there before these other guys is that LeBron has stacked his teams..going through that struggle, that's what separates sports..the struggle is part of your legacy.' Nick Wright reacts to Barkley's comments and explains why he feels LeBron leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers did not harm his legacy.
NBAlakers365.com

Nick Wright: I like the Russ & Melo moves for the Lakers; you win in the NBA with old guys I THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reactions to the Los Angeles Lakers' busy free agency, including the big Russell Westbrook trade and most notable signing of Carmelo Anthony. Nick explains why he is confident in the Lakers winning the Western Conference despite officially being the oldest team in NBA history by breaking down Westbrook and Anthony's roles in helping LeBron James on the floor.
NBAlakers365.com

Nick Wright: LeBron’s tweet is asking to pick a lane ... are Lakers great enough to win or old underdogs? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The main critique the Los Angeles Lakers received after rehauling their roster was age. LeBron James calls it veteran leadership. Regardless, the Lakers could have eight players aged 32 or older, making it them the oldest team in NBA history. This prompted the since-deleted tweet, reading quote: 'keep talking about my squad, our personnel age, the way he players, he stays injured...keep the same narrative ENERGY when it begins.' Nick Wright reacts to the King's tweet by breaking down the history of LeBron-led teams.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Gets His Teammates Paid Very Well: Alex Caruso Becomes His Latest Teammate To Secure The Big Bag

No one can understate what playing with an all-time great can do for a player's career in the NBA. During 2020's 'The Last Dance' documentary, we saw players like Steve Kerr and Bill Cartwright explain how playing with Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls helped boost their career stock greatly, and secure their legacy in the upper echelon of basketball history. Whereas, the young Lakers core from 2014 to 2016 got the chance to learn and grow under the learning tree of Kobe Bryant, and many of them have gone on to find great success in the league. Players like Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, and Jordan Clarkson became very successful in the league thanks to their stint playing with Kobe.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

