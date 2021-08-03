Cancel
Military

Pentagon is currently on lockdown following report of shooting on bus platform outside

By Barbara Starr, Ellie Kaufman, CNN
FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- The Pentagon is locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a "shooting event" that happened outside the building on a bus platform, according a message that was sent to the Pentagon workforce by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. The event occurred outside the building on the...

www.foxcarolina.com

