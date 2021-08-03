Hughesville Man Dies in Clinton Single-Vehicle Crash

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash involving a moped Saturday afternoon. The deceased driver is 52-year-old John Mullikin of Hughesville.

On July 31, 2021, at approximately 3:05 pm, patrol officers respondedtothe intersection of Brandywine Road and Floral Park Road in Clinton for a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealedMullikinwas heading eastbound on Brandywine Road, when forreasons that are under investigation, his moped went off the roadway and into an embankment.He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at301-731-4422.Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at1-866-411-TIPS(8477); online atwww.pgcrimesolvers.comor the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).Please refer to case 21-0034526.