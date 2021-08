Every area of the cannabis industry has seen significant growth over the last few years. Delta-8 THC and pre rolls are some of the things that have been generating the most interest, so it’s only natural that many people would find the combination of the two to be intriguing; the convenience of pre rolls led their sales to increase nearly 60% from 2019 to 2020, and the sale of packs with multiple pre rolls increased nearly 70% from 2020 to 2021. So, without further ado, let’s get into some of the best delta-8 pre roll brands and talk about what makes them so popular.