Start eating the rainbow to optimize your health

When searching for a diet that will help you shed a few pounds quickly or get you feeling energized again after months stuck at home, you're likely to come across the same few kinds over and over. The most popular diets tend to be consistent in the mainstream, and it's likely you've heard this name over and over in recent years: keto. The ketogenic diet—keto for short—became one of the most popular diets a few years ago. And thanks to its success rate in terms of speedy weight loss, it's stayed at the top of the popular diet list ever since. But now, a new meta-analysis of a handful of studies, the most comprehensive yet, found that the keto diet can be detrimental to your body, from your brain to your heart. In fact, the lead author called it "a disease-promoting disaster." Read on to learn what the researchers discovered.