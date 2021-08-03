Getting a DUI for being high

Newville police stopped a 2000 Subaru with an expired registration on June 12 along East Main Street, near South High Street. Police said the driver, identified as Eric R. Anderson, 44, of Newville, had glassy/watery eyes, and the officer smelled alcohol on his breath. Police said Anderson claimed he had had two beers when questioned. A breathalyzer test indicated he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.125 percent, with the legal limit being .08 percent. Anderson was also asked to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and afterward, police arrested him for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle for a blood test. The recent report showed Anderson had a BAC of 0.118 percent within two hours of his arrest. He was charged with DUI-high rate of alcohol and a related traffic citation.