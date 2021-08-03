Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

For moms, the Planeket is more than just a blanket

thealaska100.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay hello to the travel accessory every mom needs: The Planeket. Traveling with little ones can often be overwhelming. The Planeket is a stylish, multi-functional accessory designed to bring comfort and ease to travel. They can easily be clipped to diaper bags or strollers; feature a soft, machine-washable blanket that even secures around mom’s neck to provide privacy while breastfeeding; and come with a storage pocket and docking station. As little ones grow older, Planekets can be used as a blanket and pillow during car rides, plane rides or nap times.

thealaska100.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strollers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Related
Jobssingletrackworld.com

5 Frame Bags For More Than Just Snacks

You could join them and open up this and countless other articles and reviews from just £2.50/month. Full access to all members' content - Digital back issues - New issues via iOS/Android App - Ad free website - Merch discounts - Downloads, GPX files, PDFs, iBooks. For almost 20 years...
LifestylePosted by
Taste Of Home

If You See a Painted Purple Fence, This Is What It Means

During the summer, a lot of people enjoy traveling, vacationing and outdoor adventures while the weather is warm and comfortable. If you’re somewhere new or unfamiliar, it’s always good to get a proper idea of your surroundings. Better safe than sorry, right?. The next time you’re out exploring with your...
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
RelationshipsPosted by
WOMI Owensboro

Looking for an Hysterical Party Game? Try the Baby Food Challenge [Video]

I'll admit it. I am almost 50-years-old, but I still love Gerber baby cookies. Seriously! They are SOOOO good and are probably the only food that I truly remember eating as a child. As for any other kind of baby food, specifically the kind that comes in jars, I have no recollection of any of it- how it smells or, even more importantly, how any of it tastes. I just know that anytime I pass through the aisle at the grocery store, I think it looks NASTY!
Shoppingmomtastic.com

The Best Baby Doll Sets

When it comes to beloved children's toys, nothing beats a classic baby doll. They're not just adorable — baby dolls are also a great way to teach your children about responsibility and what it means to care for others. Of course, to properly do so, they need a few accessories to throw in the mix, which is where an all-in-one set comes in. Make sure your kids have what they need to bathe, feed, and carry their own babies around, just like you do for them. To help you out, we've researched the best baby doll sets available today to come up with this list of our favorite options. Check out our top picks below.
KidsPosted by
Tyla

Mum Shares Genius Tip On Applying Suncream To Kids

After several weeks of drizzly and miserable weather, the good old British summer is finally ready to kick in. Over the next few weeks, temperatures are expected to rise to the mid to high twenties, with blue skies and very bright sunshine. But naturally, warm, sunny weather tends to come...
KidsThe Citizen Online

Living with Children: After 18 months, ditch the sippy cups for toddlers

Research finds that so-called “sippy cups” — spill-free cups used by most American preschoolers — are linked to speech problems as well as early dental issues. A sippy cup’s spout depresses a child’s tongue, thus contributing to “lazy tongue” syndrome —sloppy “th” and “st” sounds. Pediatric dentists say that because parents typically fill them with sugar-sweetened drinks, sippys increase the risk of early cavities.
Beauty & FashionFast Company

The best design-forward baby gifts that’ll please any parent

If you’ve gone rogue on a registry—or are in the process of creating one and don’t know where to start—finding baby items that are functional, fun, and look great can be tricky. We asked Fast Company parents for their favorite design-forward presents for baby showers and birthdays. Here are our top picks of toys, clothing, and accessories, from an Eames-inspired high chair to an extraordinarily engineered pop-up book classic. They’re guaranteed to delight both babies and parents.
Relationshipsmomjunction.com

21 Best Newborn Boy Gifts In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. When you decide to give a gift to a newborn boy, choose something that attracts...
Appareltimebusinessnews.com

Sunglasses: More than just a style accessory

While it’s common for all of us to protect our skin from UV damage, we don’t pay similar consideration to our eyes. The harsh UV rays can have a damaging effect on your eye health as well. So, the stunning shades you hooked onto your shirt just to look cool should actually be on your face and over your eyes.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

OK, TikTok Convinced Me — I NEED This $20 Ikea Tote Bag in My Life

Have you scrolled your TikTok For You Page recently? 'Cuz if you have, chances are you've seen the viral Ikea Drömsäck Tote Bag ($20) that everyone is talking about. The bag is a minimalistic all-encompassing tote — it can carry around your laptop, lunchbox, keys, cell phone, and more without a problem. And if it gets too heavy? Turn it into a backpack (yup, it has that capability too!). Truly, it sounds like a perfect fit for college students, those heading back into the office, or anyone else who needs to lug around a whole bunch of stuff. Not to mention it comes in both a beige and olive green color that literally match anything! If we haven't convinced you to try this bag out for yourself (consider it ordered for us), let TikTok persuade you with the videos ahead.
ShoppingPosted by
Simplemost

Top-Rated Picture Frame May Be The Best Grandparent Gift Of All Time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. For the grandparents who have everything — including plenty of hand-crafted cards, painted rocks...
LifestylePosted by
KRMG

Is Your Bag Ready For Back To School?

Lockers, lunchboxes and bags are all filled and waiting to go for the start of the 2021 school year. With so many changes in the last few years, it’s hard to know what you or your child might need for their day. Here’s our helpful list of 10 essentials tips on how to pack for a safe, fun and emergency free school year!
ShoppingPosted by
Q106.5

25 Basic School Supplies to Get Your Child Ready for Class

School supplies are already flying off the shelves, so we put together a list of 25 basic items that you can start shopping for now. I was in Walmart the other day, and noticed the aisles and aisles of school supplies. Each year, when I look at these displays, I smile to myself because I don't have to buy these items anymore. My kids' school careers are behind them. But I sympathize with parents who are still in the frenzy of school shopping and trying to make sure their kids are ready for the school year. Particularly if you have more than one child to get ready for school, it's never too early to start shopping. School supplies can get expensive when buying for multiple kids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy