For moms, the Planeket is more than just a blanket

Have you scrolled your TikTok For You Page recently? 'Cuz if you have, chances are you've seen the viral Ikea Drömsäck Tote Bag ($20) that everyone is talking about. The bag is a minimalistic all-encompassing tote — it can carry around your laptop, lunchbox, keys, cell phone, and more without a problem. And if it gets too heavy? Turn it into a backpack (yup, it has that capability too!). Truly, it sounds like a perfect fit for college students, those heading back into the office, or anyone else who needs to lug around a whole bunch of stuff. Not to mention it comes in both a beige and olive green color that literally match anything! If we haven't convinced you to try this bag out for yourself (consider it ordered for us), let TikTok persuade you with the videos ahead.