For moms, the Planeket is more than just a blanket
Say hello to the travel accessory every mom needs: The Planeket. Traveling with little ones can often be overwhelming. The Planeket is a stylish, multi-functional accessory designed to bring comfort and ease to travel. They can easily be clipped to diaper bags or strollers; feature a soft, machine-washable blanket that even secures around mom’s neck to provide privacy while breastfeeding; and come with a storage pocket and docking station. As little ones grow older, Planekets can be used as a blanket and pillow during car rides, plane rides or nap times.thealaska100.com
Comments / 0