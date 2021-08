Google Maps is a spectacular web-based geographical application. This program is widely used across the globe, but very few know that you can export the past data for future reference. The best part is that the data never gets erased from the Google server rather it can be accessed by the user whenever required and can be used on other application programs too. Updating your Google Maps or using a new Maps application is not a hassle now, you can download your maps history to use it later. This post will guide you on how to download your Google maps data.