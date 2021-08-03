Cancel
Alaska Native artist’s Forever® stamp now available to public

Cover picture for the articleRico Lanáat’ Worl, a Tlingit/Athabascan artist from Juneau, was sought out by the U.S. Postal Service in 2020 to create a Northwest Coast art stamp. The Forever® stamp — Raven Story — is inspired by Raven, a culturally significant figure in Indigenous Northwest Coast legends about the creation of the world. The stamp depicts Raven transforming from human to bird form after escaping from his human family. In the traditional story, Raven sets the sun, moon and stars free.

