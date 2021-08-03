Cancel
Slog AM: TIME TO VOTE, SEATTLE; Progressives Slam Biden for Eviction Moratorium Expiration; COVID Hospitalization Rate Matches April Levels

By Rich Smith
The Stranger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou still have time to vote, but we're getting down to the wire here: According to The Stranger's click-o-meter and to several campaign staffers I talked to for a forthcoming piece, a very large number of you are still trying to decide who to vote for at this very moment! (As of yesterday, just under 17% of registered voters in King County had returned their ballots. The day before the 2017 primaries, 18% of registered voters had turned in their ballots, so we're slippin!!) That's somewhat understandable given the unending stresses and perturbations of daily life, but uh....time to vote or else let the old rich white people decide who the next mayor will be!!

