Bryson City Olympian Evy Leibfarth will leave Tokyo without a medal, but the 17-year-old is already setting her sights on the 2024 games in Paris. “Didn’t have the runs I wanted this race, and ended up with 12th in K1 and 18th in C1,” Leibfarth said in a July 29 Facebook post. “Still so happy to have this amazing experience, and looking forward to taking what I’ve learned into the next races, and hopefully, the next Olympics! Thank you Tokyo.”